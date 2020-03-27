Nadda calls on BJP workers for mechanism to link community kitchens

BJP president JP Nadda. (File) BJP president JP Nadda. (File)

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday urged party workers to put in place a mechanism to link various community kitchens that can serve at least 1,000 people per day to ensure food to the urban poor, migrant workers and others working in the unorganised sector who have been hit by the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadda held a meeting via a video link with all BJP state chiefs to scale up the programme to make available food to the poor and ensure that at least 5 crore people get their meals from party workers daily, a statement said. He also asked elected representatives such as party MPs and MLAs to join the exercise. Nadda said every MP from Karnataka has started a control room for the purpose and 15,000 people are being provided food in Tamil Nadu. But, he said, party workers should keep social distancing in mind and coordinate with local administration in providing food to the poor.

The party also floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens.

