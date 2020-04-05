‘Migrant labourers, students staying as tenants should not be charged rent for April’

The letter also ordered the employers of daily wage earners to pay them in full for this period (Representational Photo) The letter also ordered the employers of daily wage earners to pay them in full for this period (Representational Photo)

TAKING COGNIZANCE of the problems endured by migrant labourers and students staying as tenants in various houses and paying guest facilities, the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula on Saturday issued orders that such persons should not be charged rent for at least the month of April. The order stated that criminal charges will be filed against persons who force their tenants to pay rent.

The letter issued by the MC said, “In view of the threat of spread of COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdown across the country…migrants and students living in rented accommodation should not be charged rent for a period of one month. If any landlord is found forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

If any person/labourer/student/tenants faces any problem then he/she/they may submit complaint to Municipal Corporation via helpline no. 1800-180-2013 as well as to the district administration office.”

The letter also ordered the employers of daily wage earners to pay them in full for this period, saying, “Movement of a large number of migrants have taken place in some parts of the country so as to reach their home towns. This is a violation of lockdown measures on maintaining social distance… All the employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, will make payments of wage of their workers at their workplace on the due date without any deductions for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.”

70-year-old who came in touch with raagi tests negative for COVID-19

A 70-year-old who reportedly came in contact with Raagi Giani Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had reported symptoms to the hospital was declared negative for COVID-19 in the reports received by the hospital Saturday.

One who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests negative, others report awaited

Test results of one of two from Panchkula who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and were identified by the health department has tested negative. The report of the other person is awaited.

Both have remained asymptomatic since the beginning.

Doctors of the Panchkula District were permitted to avail free of cost benefits of staying or resting at the PWD rest house on Saturday. The move came after the Haryana Tourism department, in an open letter, made their complexes and hotels available for of all districts.

