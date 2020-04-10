Maundy Thursday: Mass livestreamed in Kerala

Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the holy week leading up to Easter Sunday. (File Photo/Representational) Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the holy week leading up to Easter Sunday. (File Photo/Representational)

Churches remained shut for the public in Kerala during Maundy Thursday as the Christian community watched the day’s mass on social media livestreams and television channels.

Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the holy week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Churches in the state had decided not to open during the lockdown after the government insisted on social distancing to tackle the COVID-19 spread. However, priests conducted the daily mass in the presence of a few assistants and altar servers.

For the first time, the churches also abandoned the ritual of foot-washing on Maundy Thursday. In several churches, priests arranged livestreaming of the mass for the faithful under their parishes.

Churches in the state will remain closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday as well.

Father Paul Thelakkat, editor of Catholic publication Sathyadeepam, said, “Unusual situation demands unusual remedies. In a country certain times all laws are subject to public health and morality. We are in such a causality when the churches should not be used to gather big numbers of people together, so we might come to an end of the celebration of mass or other services…”

