Maharashtra’s death toll crosses 1,000 mark

Maharashtra’s toll due to Covid-19 reached 1,019, with 44 more deaths being reported on Thursday. The day also saw 1,602 new cases being recorded – the highest since the first case was registered on March 8 – taking the overall count to 27,524.

Mumbai accounted for 991 of these 1,602 cases. A total of 364 patients who tested positive in various labs between May 11 and May 12 were added to Mumbai’s total tally for Thursday. At 16,738 the city has reported the highest number of cases in Maharashtra with 621 deaths.

Of the 44 deaths registered across the state on Thursday, the highest was recorded in Mumbai (25), followed by 10 in Navi Mumbai, five in Pune, two in Aurangabad and one each in Panvel and Kalyan-Dombivali.

Of those who died, 31 were man and 13 women. While 21 were over the age of 60, 20 were between 40 and 59 and three were less than 40 years old. As many as 34 of the deceased had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart ailment and lung disorders.

In all, 6,059 patients have been discharged so far across the state – 512 were discharged on Thursday. A total of 20,446 people are undergoing treatment at present.

Across Maharashtra, 1,512 containment zones have been set up. So far, the state has tested 2.40 lakh people. A total of 3.15 lakh people are in home quarantine while 15,465 are under institutional quarantine.

