Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today as total cases in country reach 9,352

A Mumbai police personnel inside a full-body sanitising mobile van near Dharavi junction on Monday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am, the last day of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that it could be extended by another two weeks. At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana — have already announced an extension.

Meanwhile, on the global front, more than 1.8 million infections have been reported, with over 1,14,000 deaths globally so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country — nearly 22,000 as of Sunday evening — followed by Italy (20,465), Spain (17, 489), France (14,393) and United Kingdom (11,329).