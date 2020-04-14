Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today as total cases in country reach 9,352

PM Narendra Modi Speech, Coronavirus Lockdown in India Today Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am, the last day of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that it could be extended by another two weeks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2020 1:56:01 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news today, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, A Mumbai police personnel inside a full-body sanitising mobile van near Dharavi junction on Monday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am, the last day of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that it could be extended by another two weeks. At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana — have already announced an extension.

Meanwhile, on the global front, more than 1.8 million infections have been reported, with over 1,14,000 deaths globally so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country — nearly 22,000 as of Sunday evening — followed by Italy (20,465), Spain (17, 489), France (14,393) and United Kingdom (11,329).

Live Blog

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: PM Modi to address the nation today as cases cross 9,000; US reports nearly 22,000 deaths. Follow latest news and live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

01:56 (IST)14 Apr 2020
PM Modi to address nation today at 10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am, the last day of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that it could be extended by another two weeks. At least six states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana — have already announced an extension.

01:36 (IST)14 Apr 2020
France's Macron extends lockdown until May 11

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of France's strict lockdown until May 11, on his third televised address to the nation on the virus crisis from the Elysee Palace. The country has been under lockdown since March 17.

Macron said he sees ``hopeful signs'' as the spreading of the virus in the country appears to be stabilizing. But he urged the French to keep respecting strict confinement rules for the moment.

01:20 (IST)14 Apr 2020
Total cases in India reach 9,352

With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening.

On Monday, New Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise with over 350 cases. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2,000-mark. With 352 new cases, the state’s tally now stands at 2,334, of which 1,549 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. With nine new deaths, the toll in Mumbai hit 100 on Monday. (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

In its daily briefing, the Union Health Ministry said no new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in 14 districts of the country in the last 14 days. These include Gondia in Maharashtra, Raj Nand Gaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh, Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka, South Goa in Goa, Wayanad, Kottayam in Kerala, West Imphal in Manipur, Rajouri in J&K, Aizwal West in Mizoram, Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand, Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide 10 kg grains per person free of cost to those who are vulnerable and to the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) till September this year.

Read more news on the coronavirus pandemic in India, the world:

'Demonisation of Muslims' over Jamaat event: Can't gag media, says SC

Lockdown Diary: Delhi mandis to follow odd-even, and more

Remdesivir, used against Ebola, may affect reproduction of SARS-CoV-2'

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.