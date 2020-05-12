India lockdown LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Modi Address to Nation Today: This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth address to the nation. (File) PM Modi Address to Nation Today: This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth address to the nation. (File)

PM Modi Address to Nation Today: With five more days left for the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. PM Modi is likely to speak on the road ahead once the third phase of lockdown expires on May 17 and issues related to the economy.

This will be the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has so far claimed 2,293 lives and infected 70,756 people in the country.

PM Modi’s address comes a day after he held a marathon six-hour meeting with chief ministers, with several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the lockdown. Others pitched for further easing of restrictions and more say in which districts fall under red, orange and green zones.

Some states, including Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, had reservations on allowing inter-state transport, be it rail or air, and wanted to be consulted before a decision is taken. The Centre had, on Sunday, announced partial resumption of rail services between New Delhi and several major cities.

PM Modi first addressed the nation over India’s coronavirus preparedness on March 19, where he announced a “janta curfew” on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.