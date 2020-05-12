India lockdown LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE Latest News Update: PM Modi's address to the nation comes a day after he held a meeting with chief ministers, where several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, sought an extension of the lockdown.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2020 3:44:47 pm
PM Modi Address to Nation Today: With five more days left for the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. PM Modi is likely to speak on the road ahead once the third phase of lockdown expires on May 17 and issues related to the economy.

This will be the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has so far claimed 2,293 lives and infected 70,756 people in the country.

PM Modi’s address comes a day after he held a marathon six-hour meeting with chief ministers, with several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the lockdown. Others pitched for further easing of restrictions and more say in which districts fall under red, orange and green zones.

Some states, including Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, had reservations on allowing inter-state transport, be it rail or air, and wanted to be consulted before a decision is taken. The Centre had, on Sunday, announced partial resumption of rail services between New Delhi and several major cities.

PM Modi first addressed the nation over India’s coronavirus preparedness on March 19, where he announced a “janta curfew” on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.

15:44 (IST)12 May 2020
15:24 (IST)12 May 2020
Welcome to our live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fifth such address, will speak to the nation at 8 pm and is likely to clear the air if the 54-day lockdown will be extended further or not. Besides, he is also likely to speak on the hardships caused due to the severe hit taken by the economy. While PM Modi's address is still more than 5 hours away, keep following this blog for more inputs on the likely scenario post May 17 and other news.

At the end of the meeting with CMs, PM Modi asked chief ministers to share a broad strategy on how they would want to deal with the lockdown regime in their particular states by May 15. “I want states to make a blue print on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown,” he told them.

Sources present in the meeting said a consensus seemed to be building around a demand by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that the authority to zone districts into red, orange and green categories be delegated to states with even the BJP-ruled Haryana backing it.

Sources said the Prime Minister asked states to make their own policy, decide on zonal restrictions, activities to be allowed in containment zones, and outside. He made it clear that there would be no full-fledged opening of the railways; it would be need-based and slow. “He also said till a vaccine was found, maintaining social distancing — of 2 metres — was the only weapon against Covid. He also said pre-Covid and post-Covid are two different worlds and India should look out for new economic opportunities, it should not lose out,” said an official.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi stressed on teamwork, compassion and statesmanship while dealing with the crisis. Pointing out that India’s approach has gained global recognition, he said the country has a “clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India including the worst affected areas” and that officials have understood the operating procedures right up to the district levels.

