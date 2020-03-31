Kerala: Workers’ protest over lack of food supply enters Day 2

Kabeel, a worker from Murshidabad in West Bengal, said, “There are around 2,000 of us at the colony. How can one hotel owner prepare food for all of us? Many did not get food yesterday. Today afternoon too we did not have enough food.” (File Photo) Kabeel, a worker from Murshidabad in West Bengal, said, “There are around 2,000 of us at the colony. How can one hotel owner prepare food for all of us? Many did not get food yesterday. Today afternoon too we did not have enough food.” (File Photo)

Migrant workers in Kerala held a sit-in agitation near a labour camp in Ernakulam demanding food for the second consecutive day on Monday. Senior district administration officials pacified the workers, assuring them of food supplies, at Bhai Colony near Perumbavur — a major migrant hub in central Kerala.

Tension prevailed at Bhai Colony on Sunday after the owners of the building, where nearly 2,000 workers stay, failed to ensure enough supplies for them. As per government directions, the migrant workers have to be taken care of either by the owners of the building or contractors.

At Bhai Colony, the owners had asked a hotel run by a person from West Bengal to supply food and hand over provisions to these workers.

Kabeel, a worker from Murshidabad in West Bengal, said, “There are around 2,000 of us at the colony. How can one hotel owner prepare food for all of us? Many did not get food yesterday. Today afternoon too we did not have enough food.”

District Collector S Suhas, who visited Bhai Colony, said, “You should not believe in fake messages (about trains to states). As lockdown is prevailing, no one should get out of the colony… we cannot make arrangements to take you back to your home states… Food will be arranged for everyone.”

