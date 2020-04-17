Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala groups districts into zones for graded relaxation after April 20

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/Representational) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The Kerala government on Thursday proposed to group districts into zones based on COVID-19 cases and offer graded relaxation of lockdown norms in non-hotspot districts after April 20 to get the economy going.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said agriculture, rubber processing units, construction, traditional industries of coir, cashew, khadi and beedi would be allowed to resume work in non-hotspot areas, sticking to the safety guidelines issued by the Union government. Vehicles will be allowed from April 20, on odd-even basis on alternative days, but the ban on inter-district travel will continue.

Vijayan said social distancing should be maintained at workplaces, and managements should ensure that the employees do not have any health issues. Workers should enter workplaces through designated entry points and companies should employ only 50 per cent of workers, who will work in shifts.

Vijayan said four north Kerala districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, which together account for 124 of the 147 people under treatment for COVID-19, would be reckoned as a single red zone where existing lockdown regimen would continue until May 3. The state will seek Centre’s permission to consider these four districts as a single zone.

“Hotspot villages in these districts will be identified and borders of such villages will be closed. Movement of provisions will be allowed only through entry and exit points fixed by the government in these villages,’’ he said.

The second zone will have Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts, which together have 14 cases. “Lockdown will continue in these districts until April 24 and restrictions will be eased after reviewing the situation. Hotspot regions in these districts will be sealed,’’ he said.

On Thursday, the state reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 394. Of them, 245 have been cured so far. In Kasaragod district, which had reported 168 cases, only 61 are under treatment.

Normal life will be partially restored in the five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad, which have only nine cases. Public road transport will be allowed within the districts and restaurants can offer take-away service till 7 pm. However, gatherings and meetings will not be allowed until May 3.

In the remaining two districts of Kottayam and Idukki, which do not have any active cases, normal life be allowed with necessary safety precautions. Travelling outside the district will not be allowed for people in these two districts.

The Chief Minister said people would have to wear mask when they step out, and hand wash and sanitizer should be provided in public places. Local self-governing bodies would have a system to observe COVID-19 patients asked to remain in home isolation for 14 days after they are discharged from hospital.

Village, panchayat and agriculture offices should resume functioning and local bodies should arrange tele-medicine facility for senior citizens who have underlying health conditions, he said. The rural job guarantee scheme could be resumed with five workers at a site.

