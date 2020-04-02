Karnataka roads closed: Clear blockade on highway, Kerala HC tells Centre

The High Court’s direction to find an amicable solution did not materialise after Karnataka remained adamant on the road blockade. (File Photo/Representational) The High Court’s direction to find an amicable solution did not materialise after Karnataka remained adamant on the road blockade. (File Photo/Representational)

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to ensure that blockades put up by Karnataka on national highways connecting Kerala are removed forthwith in order to facilitate free movement of vehicles carrying people for urgent medical treatment between the two states.

The court’s ruling comes after seven patients from Kerala’s northernmost district bordering Karnataka, Kasaragod, who used to seek regular treatment at hospitals in nearby Mangaluru, Karnataka, died over the last one week after Karnataka banned entry for people and vehicles from Kasaragod, where more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.

On Wednesday, 12 fresh confirmed cases were reported in Kasaragod, taking the total in the district to 120. Fifty-four confirmed cases have been reported so far in neighbouring Kannur.

Wednesday’s HC order, however, did not mention the blockade at the road between Thalassery (Kannur) and Kodagu (Karnataka) for moving essential items.

Posting the writ petition for further orders after three weeks, the court observed that there are other issues raised in the PIL, but the court has not expressed any opinion on those issues.

While hearing the petition, the Advocate General of Karnataka told the court that Kerala HC would be exceeding its jurisdiction if it issues any direction to Karnataka in this matter.

But the court said, “When a High Court of a State finds and declares the actions of the government of another State to be illegal and unconstitutional, the said state government would be obliged to defer to the said declaration of law by a Constitutional Court of this country, notwithstanding that the said court is situated beyond the territorial limits of the said state. The Karnataka government cannot therefore be heard to contend that it is not obliged to respect the fundamental right of a citizen who resides outside its territorial limits.’’

The High Court’s direction to find an amicable solution did not materialise after Karnataka remained adamant on the road blockade.

The counsel representing Karnataka told the court that the petitioner, Kerala HC Advocates’ Association, should seek a direction to the Kerala government for treatment of patients in Kasaragod, instead of Mangaluru.

At this, Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar asked whether a patient in Kerala who is closer to hospitals in Mangaluru should go a faraway hospital in Kerala in an emergency situation. “We are not speaking of two countries here,’’ Justice nambiar observed.

The seven patients – all of them not related to coronavirus – died after vehicles carrying them for treatment were stopped at the inter-state checkpost, and while they were subsequently being rushed to faraway hospitals in Kerala.

Kasaragod is just over 50 km from Mangaluru, and more than 90 km from Kannur, the nearest big city in the state. Many people from the district depend on Mangaluru and other towns in nearby Dakshina Kanna district of Karnataka for treatment such as dialysis and extensive health check-ups besides essentials.

