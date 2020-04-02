Coronavirus: Jaishankar tells Pompeo to extend visas of stranded Indians

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar has asked US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo to extend visas of Indian students and skilled professionals stranded in the US following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar and Pompeo spoke on the phone on Tuesday evening and also discussed ways to coordinate efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The visas of many Indian students at US universities are due to expire in the coming weeks. Sources said that many skilled Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas also face a similar situation.

Pompeo and Jaishankar also talked about greater cooperation between the US, India and other close partners to strengthen global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

“He (Pompeo) also reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe,” according to US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, and the US Secretary of State expressed his condolences to Jaishankar on the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul.

