In Mussoorie academy, IAS officers get training in tackling virus

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie. (Express photo) Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie. (Express photo)

The new batch of 180 IAS officers, who are now preparing for deployment in the districts for the first time, are being provided in-depth training in enforcing the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, along with best practices in policy intervention in the country’s efforts to manage the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where the elite civil servants are trained, began online classes this week to finish the curriculum before the officers, of the 2019 batch of the IAS, are posted to their first jobs in a couple of months. Like the rest of the country, LBSNAA too, is in lockdown.

The young officers will be in charge of the smallest administrative blocks on the ground, where mitigation measures might still be in place by the time they take up their posts, government officials said.

“Even if the lockdown is lifted, a lot of restrictions will be in place. In that context, how to implement the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act, and other government directives so that preventive actions are enforced, will be important. Normally we would not have gone into an in-depth study of these Acts and aspects. But this year is different,” a top government official told The Indian Express.

