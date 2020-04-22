Coronavirus lockdown: In letter to PM Modi, Amarinder seeks special package

In his letter, Amarinder Singh said he had already spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart as a follow-up to his earlier letter of March 25. In his letter, Amarinder Singh said he had already spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart as a follow-up to his earlier letter of March 25.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh suggested a three-pronged strategy to bail out the states from the COVID-19 crisis, including a three-month special financial package and extension to the 15th Finance Commission till October 2021 for submission of its final report.

He requested the PM to ask the 15th Finance Commission to review its interim report for 2020-21 in context of the much lower revenue share for the states as compared to earlier projections which assumed 7 per cent GDP growth.

Noting that a zero growth scenario in GDP for India was not unlikely, he said that some analysts were projecting even negative growth.

Amarinder Singh also sought the Centre’s permission to open liquor vends in the state. He wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a go-ahead, with the condition of social distancing.

