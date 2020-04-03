In Bathinda, Panic booking of LPG cylinders continues

On April 1 as well, 8,667 bookings were done and a backlog of 13,293 cylinders is still left, said district administration authorities. (Representational Photo) On April 1 as well, 8,667 bookings were done and a backlog of 13,293 cylinders is still left, said district administration authorities. (Representational Photo)

A WEEK into the nationwide lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, panic buying continues in Punjab’s Bathinda district.

A steep rise in orders for LPG cylinders began on March 22 — the day of the Janata Curfew. A total of 11,732 cylinders were booked in Bathinda town area itself on March 22. The next day, another 11,811 cylinders were booked followed by 8,835 cylinders on March 24.

“On normal day, the town does not book more than 4,000 cylinders,” said Mandeep Singh, district food and civil supplies officer.

Till April 1, a total of 72,865 cylinders had been booked by residents. Delivery of cylinders was stopped from March 22-24 because of Janata Curfew. Later, a curfew was imposed by the Punjab government. A few days later, the process was streamlined and delivery of LPG cylinders began.

“As of now, the district administration is helping arrange delivery of LPG cylinders to the masses. Due to the sudden rise in booking, load was more on delivery boys who had to move during fixed hours in curfew, but still it is being done,” said DC B Srinivasan.

On April 1 as well, 8,667 bookings were done and a backlog of 13,293 cylinders is still left, said district administration authorities.

