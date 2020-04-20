In 28 days, Mohali police files 487 FIRs for curfew violations

The police officials said that those booked were released on bail (Representational Police) The police officials said that those booked were released on bail (Representational Police)

In the past 28 days, as many as 487 persons have been booked by the district police for violating the curfew which was imposed in Punjab on March 23. The police also impounded 971 vehicles and arrested 664 persons for offenses related to curfew’s violation. The district administration has set up a temporary jail at the hockey stadium in Phase 9.

The police officials said that those booked were released on bail, while the vehicles were parked in the police stations under whose jurisdiction the vehicles were impounded. The officials said that the impounded vehicles could be released from the office of RTA or the court.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they have been registering FIRs to take legal action against those violating the curfew guidelines. “The strict guidelines will remain in force till the curfew continues in the state. I appeal to the people to not violate the curfew guidelines,” the SSP said.

