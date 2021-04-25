Coronavirus India, April 25 Highlights: Kejriwal extends Delhi lockdown; 551 oxygen generation plants to be set up

Oxygen is provided to a Covid-19 positive patient in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

As the national capital struggles to contain an aggressive second wave of coronavirus cases amidst a severe oxygen crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till 5 am on Monday (May 3).

Meanwhile, to combat the nationwide shortage of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that the PM CARES Fund will be used to set up 551 oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country. The plants, which will be made operational “as soon as possible”, will ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen in government hospitals at district headquarters, the PMO added.

India reported 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.

With this, the country’s overall Covid caseload presently stands at over 1.69 crore (1,69,60,172), while the death toll has surged to 1.92 lakh (1,92,311).

‘Will rapidly deploy additional support to India,’ says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

During a news conference Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to support India as it battled a devastating second wave of coronavirus cases. This comes a week after the United States indicated that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, in a major setback for Delhi.

“Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific Covid outbreak. We’re working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we’ll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India’s healthcare heroes,” Blinken said. T

Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the country was working “around the clock” to deploy supplies to help India during this crucial time.

Punjab records its highest single-day Covid toll this year with 92 deaths

Punjab recorded its highest single day death toll this year on Sunday, with 92 Covid-19 patients succumbing to the infection. The state recorded 5,724 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the toll due to Covid has reached 8,356. Earlier, the highest number of deaths recorded this year was 84 on April 19. However, the highest single-day toll in the state, ever since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died within a span of 24 hours. In ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi says biggest priority is to defeat Covid-19 The latest episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was devoted entirely to the coronavirus pandemic. He emphasised that both the Union and the state governments were working together in the crisis. “Never forget this mantra. We will soon prevail together over this calamity,” Modi said, and urged everyone to “get vaccinated and we also have to take full care”.

Cases dip in Mumbai, curve shows plateau in Maharashtra

In the relentless second Covid surge marked by growing anxiety and anguish, there is one tentative glimmer: for the last few days, the case count in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked.

The state’s daily Covid count has remained in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now, the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February.

But more significantly, in the last two weeks, the state has also seen its transmission rate decline substantially, from a high of 1.38 in the middle of February to 1.13 now, according to analysis by a team of scientists led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai.