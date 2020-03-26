Coronavirus: Healthcare workers in Odisha to get four months’ salary in advance

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced that the state will pay four months’ advance salary to doctors and health workers as a gesture of appreciation for their service in the battle against coronavirus.

In a video clip, Patnaik said: “Paramedics and all healthcare workers will be given their salaries for April, May, June and July in the month of April itself.”

He added: “I have ordered the police that people who disrespect the health fraternity should face action.”

The state government is also hiring healthcare workers on a large scale. The Indian Express has received a document which has called for temporary hiring of hundreds of staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, radiographers, and multi-purpose health workers.

“The employees may be engaged on a walk-in interview basis by the concerned superintendents of MCHs (Medical colleges and hospitals) and CDM and PHOs of the district,” the document stated. “The engagement of the given employees shall be given till June 30. The duration may be extended further. Engagement is temporary and can be terminated without assigning and reason thereof,” it added.

