HC stays Kerala govt order to supply liquor on prescription

The High Court asked the state attorney how an alcohol withdrawal syndrome be treated using alcohol itself. (File Photo/Representational) The High Court asked the state attorney how an alcohol withdrawal syndrome be treated using alcohol itself. (File Photo/Representational)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed a state government order to supply liquor to people on production of doctor’s prescription on presumption tha that they are suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

The government order was issued on March 30 after seven men with a history of alcohol dependence committed suicide. All liquor outlets and bars remain shut in the state in view of the lockdown.

The order was challenged in the High Court by Congress MP T N Prathapan and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMO), which had refused to issue prescriptions as per the state order.

“This is a recipe for disaster,” observed Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar. ““We are concerned that the state has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing. No document in medical literature backs such prescription of alcohol to persons facing alcohol withdrawal syndrome. How can alcohol withdrawal syndrome be treated with alcohol,” asked the judge while staying the government order for three weeks.

The KGMO had taken strong exception to the government order and had even observed a black day, saying that prescribing liquor for alcohol dependence was against medical ethics and medical tenets.

The state government had issued the order to give India-made foreign liquor to persons with alcohol withdrawal syndrome based on special liquor passes issued by the Excise Department, which was supposed to act upon medical certificates issued by doctors in government service. The Excise Department was directed to inform the BEVCO — the state owned liquor marketing entity — about details of the passholders and deliver liquor at their residence. The quantity was fixed as three litres a week and BEVCO was told to levy Rs 100 as delivery charge from passholders. BEVCO was supposed to deliver the liquor from its warehouses. No one has been provided liquor so far through this process.

