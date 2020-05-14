Gujarat coronavirus cases hit 9,000, 29 deaths in 24 hours

Meanwhile, all 1,000 beds of the Covid care facility in SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad, were occupied by Wednesday evening. (File Photo) Meanwhile, all 1,000 beds of the Covid care facility in SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad, were occupied by Wednesday evening. (File Photo)

Coronavirus made its way to Amreli, which was Gujarat’s last standing zero district, on Thursday with a 67-year-old woman who arrived here from Surat testing positive. With this, all 33 districts in the state have been affected by Covid-19, though Tapi and Dang have not reported a single case in the past 10 days where all those infected have recovered.

The total number of cases crossed 9,000 in the state with 364 new cases on Wednesday, 292 of them from Ahmedabad. Twenty-nine deaths were reported — 25 were from Ahmedabad. In a further dip in testing, only 2,760 samples were collected across the state in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all 1,000 beds of the Covid care facility in SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad, were occupied by Wednesday evening.

Amreli District Collector Ayush Oak said that the woman arrived in Amreli on Tuesday and after being screened at the entry point checkpost, her medical check-up was done at a quarantine facility. “It was found that her oxygen saturation was low and she had other symptoms too. She was admitted to the isolation ward in civil hospital in Amreli on Tuesday evening and her samples were sent to Bhavnagar for tests. Result confirmed her Covid-19 positive on Wednesday,” Oak said.

He said the woman travelled to Amreli with six family members and 20 other passengers. “She was identified as a suspected case during transit itself and had no local contact. Therefore, there is no need to create any containment zone in the district,” said Oak.

Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi said, “Remdesivir and interferon has shown positive results across the world. The B J Medical College in Ahmedabad was to participate in the WHO Solidarity trial. We have procured the drugs and will start using it from Thursday. Another expensive injection, Tocilizumab (an immunosuppressive drug) has been reportedly effective in salvaging critical patients. The government has decided to purchase it. The drug is already being administered in our hospitals.”

As of Wednesday, 39 patients were on ventilator.

According to SVP Hospital CEO, Ramyakumar Bhatt, “Including suspected and confirmed cases, we are full right now. Something similar happened around 10 days ago… However, we have more hospitals across the city now to accommodate patients.”

Meanwhile, no positive cases have been reported from Tapi and Dang district in the last 10 days.

Dang District Collector NK Damor said, “Till Sunday, we had three positive cases and they recovered. At present, our district is in orange zone and we are hoping to be in green zone soon.”

Tapi district also had three patients who have recovered.

