Coronavirus lockdown: FCI asked to give subsidised rice, wheat

With THE lockdown likely to be extended, the government Thursday asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to provide wheat at Rs 21 per kg and rice at Rs 22 per kg to the states for all beneficiaries not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA), to whom ration cards have been issued by state governments under their schemes.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted, “…Ration card holders under State’s schemes, who do not come under NFSA, can also get foodgrains for next 3 months at a subsidised rate…. the Central Government has reduced prescribed rates for direct purchase under OMSS for 3 months. Now State Governments can directly buy rice from FCI at Rs 22/kg and wheat Rs 21/kg.”

While the Centre has reduced Open Market Sale Scheme rates for voluntary organisations and state governments that want to buy foodgrain from FCI to distribute among ration cardholders, the rates will remain unchanged for other buyers. At present, the OMSS rate of wheat is Rs 21.35 per kg and rice Rs 22.50 per kg.

