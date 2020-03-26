Coronavirus lockdown: Drug movement disrupted, patients left in the lurch

Measures have been taken by some states to ease confusions about whether drugmakers are still allowed to manufacture, but movement of products across borders is still a problem. (File Photo) Measures have been taken by some states to ease confusions about whether drugmakers are still allowed to manufacture, but movement of products across borders is still a problem. (File Photo)

Patna resident Sanjay Kumar Sinha was supposed to arrive in Gurgaon Wednesday for cancer treatment at a hospital that stocks the immunotherapy drug he needs every 15 days. But, following the announcement of a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, he knew he wouldn’t be able to.

Sinha, who is in the final stage of a tongue cancer that has spread to his lungs, contacted the distributor of the drug, nivolumab, in Gurgaon, but it was of no use.

“The distributor said there was no way for them to courier the injection because transport wasn’t available. We tried another distributor in Patna, but their supply comes from Kolkata and the situation is the same,” said his wife Neetu.

She said that before he took the drug, Sanjay would face difficulty breathing, his lungs would fill with water and he was not able to move. “After two sessions of immunotherapy, he has been feeling a little comfortable, but the doctor is saying if he misses it, the problems may start again.”

Amid the lockdown, disruptions in supply of essential medicines across state borders have left patients like Sanjay in the lurch. The panic buying of certain medicines hasn’t helped either.

JNU Professor Archana Prasad has been taking hydroxychloroquine for the last three years to treat an auto-immune disease. Without the drug, it becomes painful for her to put in long hours of work. A Delhi-based government official has been on this medication for the last six years for a similar condition. Without it, her arms and legs swell up and she gets tired.

The two have been doing rounds of pharmacies for the last few days in the hope that maybe one of them will have enough to keep them going. “People have to understand these are not illnesses that can be postponed,” said Prasad.

Measures have been taken by some states to ease confusions about whether drugmakers are still allowed to manufacture, but movement of products across borders is still a problem.

“Even if one state has given clearance, they are stopped as soon as they cross the border,” said the executive of an Indian pharmaceutical company.

“If the situation continues and the government doesn’t pay attention, there will be serious shortage,” said Kailash Gupta, president of All India Chemists and Distributors Federation.

“Nobody expected the lockdown would be for 21 days…When such drastic measures are taken, some disruptions are bound to happen,” said Mankind Pharma chairman Ramesh C Juneja. However, pharma associations are working with states and central ministries to resolve this and he expects a solution in the next three days, Juneja said. “Our factories are working… Maybe the number of employees is short, but work is going on,” he said. “The only problem is transportation…”

As of now, the government’s inability to effectively pass on the message that pharma operations is an essential service has led to “utter chaos”, said the executive cited above. “Manufacturers are not able to supply. Transporters and stockists are getting beaten up. You hear one story of one person going through this and the system stops,” the executive said.

