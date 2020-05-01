Don’t walk, planning your return: Yogi to migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged them to be patient and not start walking home. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged them to be patient and not start walking home. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Even as nearly 3,000 migrant labourers were on their way to the state in 100 buses from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, and preparations are on to bring back migrant workers from Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged them to be patient and not start walking home.

“It is an appeal to all workers to show patience, like they have shown till now, and not to walk on foot. Contact governments of the respective states. A plan is being prepared to bring you back safely after discussions with the state governments,” Adityanath said on social media.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said: “Today, buses from Madhya Pradesh have started bringing people. About 3,000 people in 100 buses have left MP, while those, who belong to MP are being sent in 40 buses.”

Adityanath asked officials to prepare quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for the returning workers. His office also put out names, phone numbers and email addresses of nodal officers.

