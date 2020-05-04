Don’t force migrant workers to leave: Kerala to Collectors

After the lockdown, 3.39 lakh migrant workers were camping in Kerala — a major chunk of them taken care of by their employers or people who rented out accommodation. (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody/File) After the lockdown, 3.39 lakh migrant workers were camping in Kerala — a major chunk of them taken care of by their employers or people who rented out accommodation. (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody/File)

Facing the threat of acute shortage of labour force in case of en bloc exit of migrant workers, the Kerala government on Sunday issued directions that only those workers who are adamant to return home should be sent back.

Since Friday, Railways have operated 11 Shramik non-stop trains for migrant workers who are stranded in Kerala. These trains have taken around 12,000 migrant workers to Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose Sunday issued a direction to various District Collectors that migrant workers should not be forced to go. Workers who want to stay in Kerala will be given necessary support. The direction comes amid complaints that even those who were not keen to return were made to leave. The labour sector, including construction segment, will become active after the lockdown, he said.

