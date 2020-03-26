Coronavirus lockdown: District in Jharkhand ties up with Swiggy to deliver essentials home

The system is expected to go online on Friday. (Photo for representational purpose) The system is expected to go online on Friday. (Photo for representational purpose)

The district-level COVID-19 committee in Jharkhand’s Bokaro has tied up with Swiggy for home delivery of essential grocery items amid the 21-day lockdown.

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express that the administration will provide the list of vendors to be enrolled on the Swiggy platform to cover around 1 lakh families in urban areas. The system is expected to go online on Friday.

A source said, “We initially thought of coming up with an app for the delivery of groceries, but that would have been time-consuming and doubts were raised on its viability. Any number would be flooded with calls or messages. We looked at other apps and found that Swiggy is popular. It already has a platform and back-end support.”

The source said that they will be mapping each ward of Bokaro.

Officials of the administration said they will add around 50 grocery shops to their list and the payments to the vendors will be settled within 3-5 days of the delivery. The administration hopes to cover Bokaro and Chas cooperative area using Swiggy’s network and will also put its own workforce on the ground for the deliveries. “Some organisations have approached us to provide delivery men who will be given a specific T-shirt that would ensure seamless movement across the city. A population of around 3-3.5 lakh people will be covered,” said an official.

In Bokaro, barring a few food joints that operate from home, no eatery is currently delivering food through Swiggy.

A source in the Jharkhand unit of Swiggy said, “We will be replacing the restaurant listings with grocery shops. It will initially have 10-15 grocery shops and more will be added as per requirement.”

As per the agreement, all goods will be sold as per MRP. “Swiggy may levy Rs 40 as delivery charge, out of which Rs 5 should be deposited to the Disaster Relief Fund,” a source said.

The source from Swiggy said the charge was required to pay those making the deliveries.

