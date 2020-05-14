Curfew lifted in Bhilwara after 55 days, but ‘no drastic changes’

Officials during a video conference with the CM. (Express photo) Officials during a video conference with the CM. (Express photo)

Authorities on Wednesday lifted the curfew imposed in Bhilwara city, 55 days after it was imposed following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus cases at a private hospital in the district.

Curfew was imposed after six persons, including three doctors and three compounders at a private hospital, had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2.

Bhilwara, classified as an orange zone under Centre’s guidelines for lockdown 3.0, now has three active cases. As many as 14,281 samples have been tested for the virus so far — the third highest in the state after Jaipur (41,677) and Jodhpur (37,426).

A total of 43 persons have tested positive in the district. Of these, 38 have recovered — out of which 36 have been discharged — and two have died.

In his orders issued Wednesday evening, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said he is “satisfied” and finds it “appropriate” to withdraw the curfew from Bhilwara city limits while prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 will continue.

Officials, however, said lifting of curfew will not mean drastic changes in the district.

“The word ‘curfew’ that we had been using on a day to day basis has been removed but most other things will be the same. We had given a four-hour relaxation between 11 am and 3 pm. Now this relaxation will be between 7 am and 6 pm. And anyway there is a curfew between 7 pm to 7 am in lockdown 3.0,” a district official told The Indian Express.

Bhatt said being an orange zone, all activities permitted by the Centre and state government are now also permitted in the district. His order stated these activities will be permitted only between 7 am and 6 pm.

The order, which came into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday, was preceded by a video conference of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with officials of all districts earlier in the day. Following Gehlot’s directions, the Bhilwara district administration held a meeting with public representatives and representatives from local businesses. A statement from the district authorities said that curfew was lifted following consultations in said meeting.

