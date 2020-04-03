Coronavirus: Congress playing petty politics, should think of national interest, says BJP

The ruling BJP hit back at the Congress after it criticised the government for the “unplanned” announcement of the lockdown, saying the Opposition party was playing “petty politics”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress should think of “national interest”. “Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID 19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people,” Shah tweeted hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Addressing the CWC in a video conference, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said: “The 21-day National Lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India.”

BJP president J P Nadda, too, slammed the Congress president. In a tweet, he said when the entire country is united under PM Modi, the statement by Sonia is “insensitive and indecent”.

“This is the time to serve the country, not to do politics. We have to fight in unison…The Prime Minister is fighting this battle with all the state governments as Team India. The Congress should function as a responsible political party in difficult times,” he said.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.