Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh looks abroad for PPEs, testing kits

The Chhattisgarh government is reaching out to international suppliers to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. State Health Minister T S Singh Deo said the state wanted to expand the testing criteria and thus had started looking for equipment from countries such as South Korea, which have gotten over the worst phase of COVID-19.

Seven people with foreign travel history have tested positive so far in the state.

“In a population of 30 million, we have managed to test only 621… However, we have sent requests to ICMR to test around 500 patients per day. To that effect, we have placed an order with private firm My Lab which has been tasked with manufacturing testing kits… We have also reached out to international suppliers,” Singh Deo said.

The minister has reached out to the South Korean ambassador and the Indian ambassador in South Korea to discuss procurement of PPEs and testing kits.

