Coronavirus lockdown: Bihar barber shot dead for refusing services

A barber at Mainva village in Bihar’s Banka district was shot dead after he refused to offer his services to his fellow villagers.

According to the FIR filed by Dinesh Thakur’s wife Muso Devi, the villagers had been pressuring him to cut their hair and shave even during the lockdown. She said on Saturday, Thakur was summoned by one Bipin Das. The next day, his body was found in the village pond with two bullet marks.

Amarpur police station in-charge Kumar Sunny told The Indian Express: “The main accused Bipin Das is absconding. We have arrested three persons so far… We have been talking to villagers to know more about the incident.”

