As brick kilns stare at heavy losses, owners say permission to restart work not enough

Standing outside his hut at KBM brick kiln in North 24 Parganas district’s Barbaria area, 26-year-old Rinku Mahato says he and his family have been surviving on one meal a day provided by the kiln owner since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Workers like Mahato used to earn Rs 200 to Rs 300 a day before they found themselves out of a job as brick kilns suspended operations.

“Since the lockdown there has been no work. We have run out of our money, and are surviving on food provided by the brick kiln owner. How long are we to sleep on an empty stomach?” asks Mahato, who has a wife and two sons.

On Wednesday, the state government allowed brick kilns to restart operations with a 15 per cent cap on workforce, following guidelines issued by the Centre.

However, kiln owners say they may have to close the furnaces due to lack of coal supply, and transportation hurdles.

“Since the lockdown was announced, there has been no aid from the state government,” says Bipin Singh, the owner of the KBM kiln. “We have not seen anyone from the administration coming here with rice, wheat or other materials. We have been providing rice, atta, and vegetables to our workers ever since. We are even paying each worker Rs 100 per week although there is no work for them. If this situation persists then we will have no option but to stop offering workers food and ask them to leave as our resources are

running out.”

Singh has around 50 workers, mostly from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, on the payroll. They live in tiny huts on the premises.

“How are we supposed to source the coal?” asks the kiln owner. “Without it we cannot run the oven. Even if we start operations, how are we going to take the bricks to buyers if there is no transportation?”

Brick kilns usually operate from November to May, remaining closed the rest of the year because of the long monsoon season. Singh’s establishment has the capacity to produce 60,000 to 70,000 bricks, earning around Rs 8 to Rs 9 for every piece. In the last three weeks, the kiln has lost about Rs 15 lakh.

Singh is not the only one incurring losses. There are eight other brick kilns in the area, four of which are closed due to lack of coal.

Around 500 metres from the KBM brick kiln, is the RBM kiln. The person in charge of the furnace, Mizanur Biswas, says feeding workers and their families is draining resources at a time when there are no revenues.

“Here we have around 60 workers,” he says. “With their family members, we have around 150 mouths to feed. Every week we are spending close to Rs 1.5 lakh to feed these people.”

Biswas fears the kiln may have to be closed if coal supplies do not arrive. “Our production capacity is 1.5 lakh bricks per week,” he adds. “However there has been no business since lockdown. Luckily, we had stored enough coal to run the oven. But the stock won’t last for too many days. If we don’t get coal then we will have to shut down the kiln.”

According to Jakarbox Mondal, the owner of the Bengal Brick Manufacturing Company (KMB 1) kiln, the Centre’s move will not improve their situation overnight.

“We are planning to resume work here as about 75 of our workers are sitting idle,” says the 62-year-old.

“But the situation will not change unless we are able to sell our bricks to buyers. We have managed to look after the workers so far. Now if we see no profit then we have to stop their ration.”

Mondal says he is spending Rs 15,000 a day from his own pocket to feed his employees. Despite the financial constraints, he has distributed masks, hand sanitisers, and hand wash bottles to workers.

The workers, however, are in a precarious situation.

“We are being told not to venture out of the brick kiln,” says Kanhaiya Rajbanshi, who is from Bihar’s Gaya district, and has been working at the kin for the last six months. “We have been asked to wear masks and keep a distance of one metre from each other. We are getting food but we miss getting

our wages.”

Another labourer, Sukumar Mandi, says he is yet to get ration from the state government.

“We were hoping that we will get rice and wheat from the administration,” adds Mandi, who is from Jharkhand. “However, we received no support. Some students from a nearby college came one day and provided us eggs. This, along with rice and vegetables given by our employers, is the only food we get here. If we get back to work, we will buy food on our own.”

