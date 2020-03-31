Coronavirus: 37 Mecca pilgrims in Pilibhit booked for violating quarantine rules

After learning that they were allegedly flouting the quarantine instructions by meeting people, the district administration took them for medical examination on March 20. (File Photo/Representational) After learning that they were allegedly flouting the quarantine instructions by meeting people, the district administration took them for medical examination on March 20. (File Photo/Representational)

Pilibhit police have lodged an FIR against 37 people, including two who tested positive for coronavirus, for allegedly violating the home quarantine rules and hiding the information about their pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The 37 returned to Mumbai after completing a pilgrimage to Mecca on March 18, said Pilibhit Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Seema Agarwal. Two days later, they reached Pilibhit through Bareilly.

The CMO said the group had removed the ‘home quarantine’ stamp marked by Mumbai airport authorities and did not contact the administration for medical check up. They also did not follow the advisory to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, said Agarwal.

Of the 37 people, a 70-year-old woman and her son (31) later tested positive for novel coronavirus and are undergoing treatment. The rest have been put under home quarantine.

After learning that they were allegedly flouting the quarantine instructions by meeting people, the district administration took them for medical examination on March 20.

Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the 37 under IPC sections 270, 271 and 269, said station house officer of Amariya police station, Udai Veer Singh.

Police also invoked the Epidemic Disease Act.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.