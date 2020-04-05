2 cops, four others held for violating lockdown rules

Along with the police officials, the maulana of the mosque and four others were also arrested for violating Section 144 and section 51(B) of the National Disaster Management Act 2005. (Representational Photo) Along with the police officials, the maulana of the mosque and four others were also arrested for violating Section 144 and section 51(B) of the National Disaster Management Act 2005. (Representational Photo)

Surat Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian on Saturday suspended two police officials posted in Dangs district for offering prayers at a mosque on Friday afternoon, in violation of the lockdown rules.

Along with the police officials, the maulana of the mosque and four others were also arrested for violating Section 144 and section 51(B) of the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

The suspended police officials are I B Ajmeri, circle police sub-inspector of Ahwa, and S K Deraiya, sub-inspector posted in Subir police station in Dangs district. They were posted in the area to control human gathering.

Along with the two policemen, the maulana of the mosque, Shabbir Wani, and others identified as Jabbar Qureshi, Abdul Vanjara, Rafik Dhanani and Amin Ansari, were also arrested on Saturday. The arrested ones later got bail.

Ahwa police sub inspector P M Judal said, “We had arrested the seven, including the two policemen, for violating government notifications. They were later released on bail.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd