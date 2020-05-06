Coronavirus lockdown: 193 Pakistan nationals repatriated via Wagah border

The purpose of their trip to India pertained to visiting family, seeking medical treatment and attending religious ceremonies. (File) The purpose of their trip to India pertained to visiting family, seeking medical treatment and attending religious ceremonies. (File)

At least 193 Pakistani citizens, stranded in India after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, were repatriated via the Wagah border crossing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a special Aeroflot flight departed from IGI Airport in New Delhi on May 2, taking 271 Russian nationals home.

The stranded Pakistani nationals who left on Tuesday were screened and transferred to quarantine centres in Lahore upon their arrival in Pakistan. The purpose of their trip to India pertained to visiting family, seeking medical treatment and attending religious ceremonies.

One Pakistani national arrived from Burhanpur, Jodhpur and Ludhiana each, two from Kolkata, three each from Agra, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Kaushambi, Kohlapur, Kota and Ferozepur, four from Gurgaon, five from Lucknow and Bhopal, six each from Bijnor and Anand, seven from Jalgaon, nine from Mumbai, Delhi, Raipur and Jaipur, 12 from Ahmedabad, 33 from Madhya Pradesh and 49 from Nagpur.

Earlier this month, around 41 Pakistanis returned home via the Wagah border in the first phase.

The Russian embassy said on May 2, a special Aeroflot flight departed from Delhi with Russian nationals on board, and 271 Russians flew home with the assistance of the embassy. Over the past one month, the embassy provided people with support. More than 130 people were provided free accommodation, meals and medical care.

“Overall, after regular international passenger flights were suspended on March 22, 2282 people left India with the Russian embassy’s assistance. 1065 of them departed from Delhi and 1217 – from Goa. 3609 compatriots remain stranded in India and are awaiting further special flights,” a Russian embassy statement said.

