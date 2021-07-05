scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: A fifth of total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in last 13 days

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live News Updates: The 6.77 crore doses administered in the 13 days from June 21 to July 3 represents a 67 per cent increase in vaccinations over the preceding 13-day period, that is June 8-20.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2021 9:10:37 am
Health workers attend Covid-19 patients at a Covid care centre at CWG village near Akshardham in New Delhi on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As many as 6.77 crore doses, almost a fifth of all doses given since vaccinations began on January 16, have been administered across the country in just under two weeks since India returned to centralised procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, according to official data.

The 6.77 crore doses administered in the 13 days from June 21 to July 3 represents a 67 per cent increase in vaccinations over the preceding 13-day period, that is June 8-20. Daily vaccinations have averaged 52.08 lakh since June 21, compared to 31.20 lakh in the preceding 13 days, the data show.

Since June 21, the Centre has procured 75 per cent of doses from the open market and distributed them to states to be given for free to citizens above the age of 18 years. The remaining 25 per cent of the stock has been reserved for procurement by private facilities to carry out vaccinations against payment.

India recorded 43,071 new coronavirus cases and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Sunday. Of the new cases, 12,456 were recorded in Kerala. Active cases have dropped to 4.85 lakh.

Live Blog

6.77 crore vaccine doses administered in last 13 days since new policy; Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi fall below 1,000 for first time in over a year; Haryana extends lockdown curbs till July 12. Follow this space for live updates.

09:10 (IST)05 Jul 2021
Places of worship to open in adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government said on Sunday that places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for prayers (darshan), strictly in adherence with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, news agency ANI reported.

No seva/offering or other activities will be permitted, it said in a July 4 order.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Beneficiaries at Asha Samaj Hall in Deonar for Covid-19 vaccination. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Active Covid cases in Delhi below 1,000 for first time since April 2020

Active Covid cases in the city dropped to under 1,000 for the first time in over a year in Delhi. On Sunday, the Delhi government said there were 992 active cases in the city. This is the lowest since April last year, officials said.

The last time that active cases were in this range (1,000-1,200) was in January and February this year, which was followed by a sudden spike in cases starting in March-end.

The number of cases being recorded per day has been below 100 for most parts of the last fortnight, and on Sunday, 94 new infections were reported out of the 75,000 tested. The positivity rate stood at 0.13% and 111 people have recovered. Seven deaths were recorded.

Haryana extends curbs till July 12, allows CA exam

The Haryana government on Sunday again extended the lockdown till July 12, but also announced more relaxations.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5 till July 20 while following standard operating procedures issued by the government as safety protocols for Covid-19. The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar shall also be allowed to be held, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, santisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” the fresh order issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

