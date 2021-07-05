Coronavirus India Live Updates: A fifth of total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in last 13 days

Health workers attend Covid-19 patients at a Covid care centre at CWG village near Akshardham in New Delhi on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As many as 6.77 crore doses, almost a fifth of all doses given since vaccinations began on January 16, have been administered across the country in just under two weeks since India returned to centralised procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, according to official data.

The 6.77 crore doses administered in the 13 days from June 21 to July 3 represents a 67 per cent increase in vaccinations over the preceding 13-day period, that is June 8-20. Daily vaccinations have averaged 52.08 lakh since June 21, compared to 31.20 lakh in the preceding 13 days, the data show.

Since June 21, the Centre has procured 75 per cent of doses from the open market and distributed them to states to be given for free to citizens above the age of 18 years. The remaining 25 per cent of the stock has been reserved for procurement by private facilities to carry out vaccinations against payment.

India recorded 43,071 new coronavirus cases and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am on Sunday. Of the new cases, 12,456 were recorded in Kerala. Active cases have dropped to 4.85 lakh.