Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2020 ends with single-day spike of 20,035 cases; WHO clears Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus India Live Updates: About 8.24 lakh cases were detected in December, the lowest since July. Number of fatalities were recorded at 256 on Thursday. At present, the country has 2.54 lakh active cases.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2021 11:20:55 am
A health collects sample. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As many as 20,035 new cases of coronavirus cases were detected in India on the last day of 2020, taking the total number of infections to 1 crore and 2.86 lakh. Of these, about 8.24 lakh were detected in December, the lowest since July.

The Subject Expert Committee in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Friday will hold a crucial meeting to analyse data from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. Serum has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture and distribute Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, which means poorer countries may soon access the shot already available in Europe and North America. The global body on late Thursday said that the decision to issue its first emergency use validation for a coronavirus vaccine “opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.” The UN health agency said its review found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received clearance in the United States, Britain, the European Union and a dozen other countries, “met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO.”

With Covid risk still in place, this New Year’s Eve witnessed muted celebrations all over the world with most of the famed displays like that in New York’s Time Square and Sydney Harbour turning into TV-only and digital events. In India too, administrations in three metro cities –– Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai –– and several other states including Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha had announced night curfews keeping in mind the risk of virus spread.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: December records lowest no. of infections since July; Pune makes medical checkups mandatory for travellers from Europe, South Africa; Follow latest updates.

11:18 (IST)01 Jan 2021
Pune: Medical checkups mandatory for travellers from Europe, South Africa

In view of the threat from the new variant of COVID-19 strain, medical checkups have been made mandatory for travellers coming from Europe, South Africa and the Middle East, said resident deputy collector Dr Jayshree Katare.

A night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am has been declared until January 5, 2021 in all municipal corporation areas of Pune.

The potentially more contagious variant, called 501.V2, was detected in South Africa earlier this month. It was discovered through routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 performed by the Network for Genomic Surveillance, South Africa. Read more

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people of the country not to lower their guard even after vaccination, while announcing that the efforts to rapidly deliver a Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine to sections which need it most are in the final stages. In an address via a video link after laying the foundation stone of the AIIMS in Rajkot, the Prime Minister said: “I used to say earlier, repeatedly: jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dhilai nahin (do not be complacent till there’s a vaccine). Now the vaccine is on the horizon. It’s a matter of time. But I still want to say: dawai bhi aur kadai bhi (get vaccinated, but take every precaution). We have to get vaccinated, yet remain vigilant. Don’t be under the illusion that there will be no need for restrictions once the vaccine arrives. That’s what the world is saying, that’s what the scientists are saying. Dawai bhi aur kadai bhi should be our mantra for 2021.”

Exuding confidence that the collective effort the country made this year to contain the spread of the virus would again be on display during the vaccination drive, the Prime Minister cautioned against rumour-mongering.

“In our country, rumour mills work overtime. It is possible that rumour mills will be at work once vaccination begins. It is possible numerous falsehoods would be peddled with the intention to show someone in poor light with no consideration of the harm that such activity can cause to the common man.”

