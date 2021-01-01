Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2020 ends with single-day spike of 20,035 cases; WHO clears Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

A health collects sample. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As many as 20,035 new cases of coronavirus cases were detected in India on the last day of 2020, taking the total number of infections to 1 crore and 2.86 lakh. Of these, about 8.24 lakh were detected in December, the lowest since July.

The Subject Expert Committee in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Friday will hold a crucial meeting to analyse data from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. Serum has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture and distribute Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, which means poorer countries may soon access the shot already available in Europe and North America. The global body on late Thursday said that the decision to issue its first emergency use validation for a coronavirus vaccine “opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.” The UN health agency said its review found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received clearance in the United States, Britain, the European Union and a dozen other countries, “met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO.”

With Covid risk still in place, this New Year’s Eve witnessed muted celebrations all over the world with most of the famed displays like that in New York’s Time Square and Sydney Harbour turning into TV-only and digital events. In India too, administrations in three metro cities –– Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai –– and several other states including Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha had announced night curfews keeping in mind the risk of virus spread.