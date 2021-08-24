Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 9:55:27 am
Children playing at Vartak Udhyan (PMC park) on Monday in evening in Pune as Gardens reopen for public after lockdown. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total caseload and currently stand at 3.19 lakh, lowest in 156 days. While the recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent. Kerala reported the highest cases, at 13,383, while Maharashtra had 3,643 infections.

A third Covid-19 wave could hit India anytime between September and October, an expert panel set up by an institute by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has predicted. And at the current rate of vaccinations — about 7.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated — the country can witness 6 lakh cases per day in the coming wave.

As Kerala’s positivity rate continues to rise, Health Minister Veena George has said that the next 4 weeks are very crucial and people need to be extra vigilant. The threat of a possible third covid-19 wave, reopening of places and Onam celebrations have added to fears in the state. An emergency review meeting of the health department to take stock of the prevailing situation will be held today morning.

In a first, Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine was granted full approval by the United States, a key milestone for public health and eradicating vaccine skepticism around the world. All the other Covid-19 vaccines have an emergency use authorization, which is granted in emergency situations like the pandemic.

Live Blog

09:55 (IST)24 Aug 2021
💉 Covid-19: 58.89 crore vaccine doses administered till today

Till Tuesday morning, 58.89 crore covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also, 16,47,526 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,93,91,792.

09:53 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Covid-19: India's positivity rate at 1.94%

On Tuesday, India's daily Covid-19 positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

09:49 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Maha: No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for eighth time in August

For the eighth time this month, the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai didn't report any new COVID-19 case in a day on Monday, a civic official said. The last time Dharavi didn't record any new case in a day was on August 20. Currently, Dharavi has only 11 active cases. Of the 7,005 infections recorded, 6,596 patients have already recovered and been discharged, the official told PTI.

09:48 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Maharashtra adds 27 cases of Delta plus variant

The number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai, the state health department and the BMC said on Monday.

As many as 128 swab samples in Mumbai were found with the Delta variant of coronavirus, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. According to the release, 128 out of 188 samples sent for genome sequencing at a BMC acility were found to have the Delta variant of COVID-19.

09:44 (IST)24 Aug 2021
India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total caseload and currently stand at 3.19 lakh, lowest in 156 days. While the recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent. Kerala reported the highest cases, at 13,383, while Maharashtra had 3,643 infections.

Why the Delta variant spreads more rapidly than other Covid-19 strains

As scientists find themselves racing against time to find the biological basis for the transmission of the Delta variant of Covid-19, several new studies have found that key mutations reduced effectiveness of vaccines, and high infectiousness during the pre-symptomatic phase in patients are among the main reasons fuelling the rapid spread.

Recent epidemiological research suggests the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is at least 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first identified in the UK in late 2020. Moreover, with multiple studies showing reduced vaccine efficiency against the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals also remain vulnerable to breakthrough infections.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press briefing, had earlier said that Delta is the most transmissible variant identified so far, and it is fast becoming the dominant Covid-19 strain in many countries. According to an internal presentation circulated within the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, and it is at least as contagious as chickenpox.

