Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

Children playing at Vartak Udhyan (PMC park) on Monday in evening in Pune as Gardens reopen for public after lockdown. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total caseload and currently stand at 3.19 lakh, lowest in 156 days. While the recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent. Kerala reported the highest cases, at 13,383, while Maharashtra had 3,643 infections.

A third Covid-19 wave could hit India anytime between September and October, an expert panel set up by an institute by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has predicted. And at the current rate of vaccinations — about 7.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated — the country can witness 6 lakh cases per day in the coming wave.

As Kerala’s positivity rate continues to rise, Health Minister Veena George has said that the next 4 weeks are very crucial and people need to be extra vigilant. The threat of a possible third covid-19 wave, reopening of places and Onam celebrations have added to fears in the state. An emergency review meeting of the health department to take stock of the prevailing situation will be held today morning.

In a first, Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine was granted full approval by the United States, a key milestone for public health and eradicating vaccine skepticism around the world. All the other Covid-19 vaccines have an emergency use authorization, which is granted in emergency situations like the pandemic.