Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases, 391 deaths; tally over 98.57 lakh

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 30,254 new cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the country’s total tally to over 98.57 lakh. Out of the total cases, over 3.56 cases are active while over 93.57 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. With 391 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,43,019.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to all people in Kerala free of cost. “No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government,” Vijayan told media persons. After Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, Kerala becomes the third state to make this announcement.
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield could be available in India as early as "the first half of 2021," Gagandeep Singh, AstraZeneca's Country President said on Saturday. Speaking at 93rd FCCI convention, Singh said, "we started working in April with Oxford University and currently we are hoping to get emergency use authorisation approved and that can potentially mean that we could have something which is available as early as the first half of 2021."

Pune-based Serum Institute of India is conducting clinical trials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield in India.
Currently, three vaccine candidates including those of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer are under consideration of an emergency use license by India’s drug regulator.
The state health department has proposed to extend the 80:20 reservation of beds in private hospitals until January, as a precaution against a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections and cap charges for beds reserved by the government.
With the post-Diwali spike in Mumbai and rise in active cases in districts like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Washim, and Nagpur since November 20, state health officials said it is wise to continue the bed reservation in private hospitals in case the active case load further rises across other districts. Maharashtra currently has over 73,000 active cases. Mumbai, Thane and Pune continue to form the bulk of active infections. Mumbai has seen a rise in daily infections from 400-600 a month ago to 700-1,000 now. Its active case load stands at 12,423 cases. (Read Tabassum Barnagarwala's report here)
Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be available in the country as early as the first half of next year, AstraZeneca Country President Gagandeep Singh said on Saturday. Speaking at the 93rd annual convention of industry chamber FICCI, he said that in the current pandemic the vaccine has to be made available broadly, equitably as well as in a timely manner."We started working in April with Oxford University and currently we are hoping to get emergency use authorisation approved and that can potentially mean that we could have something which is available as early as the first half of 2021," Singh said.
Pune-based Serum Institute of India is conducting clinical trials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield in India.