Coronavirus India Live Updates: All above 60, 45-plus with comorbidities next in line for vaccine

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Centre on Wednesday said that the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from March 1 — for all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities. While the vaccine will be available for free at the 10,000-odd government healthcare facilities, the beneficiaries will have to pay at the estimated 20,000 private facilities that are expected to be roped in.

India reported 16,738 new Covid-19 cases and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 1,10,46,914, while the death toll has surged to 1,56,705.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus variant, which is similar to the more virulent South Africa strain, is on the rise in New York City, Reuters reported. The variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and represented about 12 per cent of all cases by mid-February, researchers said. Studies show that coronavirus vaccines are able to neutralise the virus, even in the case of new variants. Now, vaccine makers are also working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus, the Reuters report stated.

More than 112 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 worldwide, while the global death toll has soared past 2.4 million.