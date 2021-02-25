Coronavirus India Live Updates: All above 60, 45-plus with comorbidities next in line for vaccine

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Centre on Wednesday said that the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from March 1 — for all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities. While the vaccine will be available for free at the 10,000-odd government healthcare facilities, the beneficiaries will have to pay at the estimated 20,000 private facilities that are expected to be roped in.
India reported 16,738 new Covid-19 cases and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 1,10,46,914, while the death toll has surged to 1,56,705.
Meanwhile, a new coronavirus variant, which is similar to the more virulent South Africa strain, is on the rise in New York City, Reuters reported. The variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and represented about 12 per cent of all cases by mid-February, researchers said. Studies show that coronavirus vaccines are able to neutralise the virus, even in the case of new variants. Now, vaccine makers are also working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus, the Reuters report stated.
More than 112 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 worldwide, while the global death toll has soared past 2.4 million.
An aggressive vaccination strategy in the second phase will help reduce transmission of infection, decrease mortality and also reduce the chances of mutation of the virus, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.
While the government is yet to make an official announcement on those who will be included in the over-45 age group with comorbidities, Guleria said those who are at higher risk of dying due to their underlying condition will be given priority.
“There are specific categories based on those who are at higher risk of dying because of Covid-19. People with heart disease, diabetes, those who have underlying cancer, people with disability which predisposes to severe pneumonia, or those who are on immunosuppressant steroids, and post-transplantation patients will come under this category,” Guleria told The Indian Express. Read the full report here.
A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South Africa is on the rise in New York City, researchers said on Wednesday.
The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and by mid-February represented about 12% of cases, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Wednesday.
The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology. Neither study has been reviewed by outside experts.
The Columbia researchers said an analysis of publicly available databases did not show a high prevalence of coronavirus variants recently identified in South Africa and Brazil in case samples from New York City and surrounding areas.
“Instead we found high numbers of this home-grown lineage,” Dr. Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement. (Reuters)
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, a limit will be imposed on all indoor and outdoor gatherings in Punjab's Ludhiana district from March 1, ANI reported.
"Ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/ cultural/religious gatherings would be strictly enforced from 1st March 2021 in Ludhiana district," the District Magistrate of Ludhiana said on Wednesday.