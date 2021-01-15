Coronavirus India Live Updates: Inoculation drive to commence at over 3,000 centres across India

At a vaccination centre in Darya Ganj, Delhi. (Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Covid-19 mass vaccination drive Saturday, connecting with over 3,000 vaccination sites across the country via video-conferencing.

The beneficiary list of frontline workers for the first day has already been uploaded on the Co-WIN platform and vaccine shots will be injected at designated centres from 9 am to 5 pm, senior health officials said.

In its first phase lasting till August, the country is set to vaccinate about 3 crore frontline workers, followed by around 27 crore people above the age of 50 and others with co-morbidities. The Election Commission has agreed to a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to share electoral roll data to identify people above the age of 50 in each polling state.

In a letter to states and UT’s , the Union Health Ministry highlighted several precautions in lieu to vaccines, cautioning the use of vaccines on lactating and pregnant women along with people with a history of allergies.

Meanwhile, India recorded 16,946 new Covid-19 cases, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Thursday, taking the total tally to over 1.05 crore. Out of these, active cases further dropped to 2.13 lakh, while recoveries went up to over 1.01 crore. With 198 deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll stands at over 1.57 lakh. Kerala reported more than 6,000 cases, its total caseload now is over 8.25 lakh. Maharashtra, with 3,556 new cases, was the only other state to report more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday.