Coronavirus India Live Updates: Inoculation drive to commence at over 3,000 centres across India

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Covid-19 mass vaccination drive Saturday, connecting with over 3,000 vaccination sites across the country via video-conferencing.
The beneficiary list of frontline workers for the first day has already been uploaded on the Co-WIN platform and vaccine shots will be injected at designated centres from 9 am to 5 pm, senior health officials said.
In its first phase lasting till August, the country is set to vaccinate about 3 crore frontline workers, followed by around 27 crore people above the age of 50 and others with co-morbidities. The Election Commission has agreed to a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to share electoral roll data to identify people above the age of 50 in each polling state.
In a letter to states and UT’s , the Union Health Ministry highlighted several precautions in lieu to vaccines, cautioning the use of vaccines on lactating and pregnant women along with people with a history of allergies.
Meanwhile, India recorded 16,946 new Covid-19 cases, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Thursday, taking the total tally to over 1.05 crore. Out of these, active cases further dropped to 2.13 lakh, while recoveries went up to over 1.01 crore. With 198 deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll stands at over 1.57 lakh. Kerala reported more than 6,000 cases, its total caseload now is over 8.25 lakh. Maharashtra, with 3,556 new cases, was the only other state to report more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded 340 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, the daily fatality count dropping to a single digit after several months, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.48 per cent.
This is also the eleventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,722 with four new fatalities, they said.
Eleven COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.
This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13.
The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
"The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome stands at 109 today," the ministry said. All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.
Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.(PTI)