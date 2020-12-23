Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active cases drop to 2.89 lakh

A health worker, wearing protective gear, collects swab sample for COVD-19 test at East Delhi in New Delhi, Monday, December 21. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 23,950 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,00,99,066, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

With 333 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 1,46,444. There are 2.89 lakh active cases in the country, while as many as 96.63 lakh people have recovered from the disease.

Rajasthan has become the tenth state to record over three lakh confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday assured that there is no reason for panic, noting that the new strain of the novel coronavirus being detected in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for states regarding travellers from the UK who arrived in India over the past month, which includes carrying out genome sequencing in case of positive samples.