Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active cases drop to 2.89 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: There are 2.89 lakh active cases in the country, while as many as 96.63 lakh people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2020 9:53:23 am
A health worker, wearing protective gear, collects swab sample for COVD-19 test at East Delhi in New Delhi, Monday, December 21. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 23,950 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,00,99,066, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

With 333 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 1,46,444. There are 2.89 lakh active cases in the country, while as many as 96.63 lakh people have recovered from the disease.

Rajasthan has become the tenth state to record over three lakh confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday assured that there is no reason for panic, noting that the new strain of the novel coronavirus being detected in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for states regarding travellers from the UK who arrived in India over the past month, which includes carrying out genome sequencing in case of positive samples.

Live Blog

09:53 (IST)23 Dec 2020
Covid-19 reaches Antarctica, the last untouched continent

The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth.

Chilean authorities announced that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.

So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases.

Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.

09:51 (IST)23 Dec 2020
Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our coronavirus live blog. Follow this space for the latest developments in India and abroad.

Night curfew in place in Pune on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Just two weeks after the expert committee scrutinising applications for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine sought additional late-stage safety and efficacy data, the firm has submitted fresh data to the regulator, government sources said.

“Serum Institute India has submitted additional data. The regulator’s office, internally, will review these documents. Only then they will request the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to meet,” sources told The Indian Express.

Significantly, the media has reported that the UK regulator is set to “clear” the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, “possibly on December 28 and December 29”. In India, SII which sought EUA from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on December 10 was asked to submit safety data on Phase 2/3 clinical trials in India of its vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

