Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active cases drop to 2.89 lakh

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 23,950 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,00,99,066, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
With 333 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 1,46,444. There are 2.89 lakh active cases in the country, while as many as 96.63 lakh people have recovered from the disease.
Rajasthan has become the tenth state to record over three lakh confirmed coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday assured that there is no reason for panic, noting that the new strain of the novel coronavirus being detected in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for states regarding travellers from the UK who arrived in India over the past month, which includes carrying out genome sequencing in case of positive samples.
The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth.
Chilean authorities announced that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.
So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases.
Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.
