Coronavirus India Live updates: States brace to tackle third wave, ramp up infrastructure, boost vaccination

Poople get the Covid vaccine at Madhyamgram Rural Health Center, North 24 Parganas, on June 11, 2021. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

With health authorities warning of the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, several states have already started preparing to tackle the likelihood of a sudden surge in cases, considering the chance of an increased risk to children.

Saying that a third wave is likely to hit the state around October or November, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday announced an action plan to tackle any such situation, adding that the government is prepared to put in efforts “almost double the intensity” to those made during the second wave.

The Kerala government, meanwhile, has started preparing with a two-pronged strategy — increasing vaccination coverage and strengthening paediatric health infrastructure. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “guidelines have been already prepared with regard to treatment and discharge of children.”

In other news, over a month after the Supreme Court was told that the Common Service Centres (CSCs) would be roped in to register the rural population for vaccination on the Co-Win platform, the 3 lakh CSCs account for less than 0.5 per cent of the total number of people who have registered so far. As per records obtained by The Indian Express, of the 28.5 crore people who had registered for vaccination till June 12, only 14.25 lakh had registered through the CSCs. Though the total number of registrations done by the CSCs has increased marginally month-on-month, it still highlights the gap between rural and urban India, and raises questions on vaccine equity.