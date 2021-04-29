Coronavirus India Live Updates: 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2021 10:26:43 am
A Covid-19 patient from Yerwada waiting for admission in a school van with oxygen outside Jumbo Covid centre at Shivaji nagar, Pune.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. With this the total caseload rose to 1.8 crore. Meanwhile, with 3,645 deaths, the death toll surged to 2.04 lakh.

Nearly 1.33 crore people registered on the Co-Win platform for the next phase of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive, which will cover all adults between the ages of 18 and 45. However, with several states flagging an acute shortage of vaccines, the government is faced with a daunting task. Huge pressure is expected since many young men and women will seek vaccination and want to get back to work at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, currently Ground Zero of the second wave, there appears to be a discrepancy between the number of people laid to rest and that put on paper as the official Covid-19 death toll. In the last 10 days, 3,094 Covid deaths were reported. An almost equal number, 3,909, died suspected to have had Covid.

As hospitals across the country grapple with an influx of critically ill Covid-19 patients, the demand for medical oxygen has increased by 67 per cent in the last nine days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The demand has spread from 12 states on April 15 to 22 states on April 24.

In other news, the United States is set to send over $100 million worth of supplies to India to support the nation in its battle against a debilitating second surge of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in astatement on Wednesday. The supplies will include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths; 1.33 crore people register for Covid-19 vaccination; Delhi sees discrepancies in deaths; demand for medical oxygen increases by 67%. Read latest news and updates below

10:26 (IST)29 Apr 2021
Rajput leader dies of Covid-19

Rajput leader Giriraj Singh Lotwara died of COVID-19 in Jaipur on Thursday, an organisation representing the community said. Lotwara, who was around 60 years old, was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital in Pratap Nagar, Rajput Sabha Bhawan said.
 
Lotwara was the president of the Shree Rajput Sabha.
 
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders condoled the death of Lotwara. (PTI)

09:56 (IST)29 Apr 2021
India reports 3.79 lakh new Covid cases, 3,645 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, marking its sharpest spike in fresh cases since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. With this, the overall caseload rose to 1.83 crore. Meanwhile, the death toll surged to 2.04 lakh, after 2,645 Covid patients succumbed to the deadly infection. 


09:53 (IST)29 Apr 2021
Russia sends medical supplies to India to help in fight against Covid second wave

Two flights operated by the Russian EMERCOM, carrying 20 tonnes worth of Covid-19 relief material, arrived in India today, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R. Kudashev announced.

"Russia is closely watching the situation in India, which is becoming more and more alarming with unprecedented spread of the coronavirus infection," Kudashev said. "The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries, as well as in the context of our anti-COVID-19 cooperation." 

The two planes brought medical supplies, such as oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items to help India in its battle against a deadly second wave of coronavirus cases. 

09:47 (IST)29 Apr 2021
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

A day after his wife tested positive for Covid-19, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he too has contracted the infection. 'I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol,' he tweeted on Thursday morning. 


09:45 (IST)29 Apr 2021
Despite Covid surge, Sensex rises for 4th day in a row

Relatives mourn the death of a Covid patient outside Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad.

The Centre has said 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators would be procured from PM CARES Fund on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction to procure them at the earliest and provide to states with high case burden.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla Wednesday said his firm has decided to reduce the price of its anti-coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose as a "philanthropic gesture". The pharma giant has received flak over its different pricing of Covishield for the Centre and states, with many state governments calling for equal pricing of the vaccine. The Centre gets Covishield at Rs 150 per dose from SII.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Wednesday said the Covid-induced restrictions in the state will be extended by another 15 days. The restrictions were to end on April 30. The state government also declared that it will provide free Covid vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44.

The registration for Covid vaccination for all above 18 years of age began on Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app from 4 pm Wednesday. However, high user traffic resulted in both the platforms crashing for a brief period. Both the platforms are working fine now.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 3,60,960 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 deaths, which is the highest in the country so far. With today's numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,79,97,267 and the number of fatalities reached 2,01,187. At present, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India and as many as 1,48,17,371 people have recovered.

