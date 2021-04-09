Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi says focus on testing, micro-containment

Indian Army personnel are tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In a meeting with chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed all states and Union Territories to focus on aggressive testing and mico-containment to curb the spread of Covid-19. While emphasising that vaccination is a long-term and continuous strategy, PM Modi called for a “vaccination utsav” between the birth anniversaries of icons Jyotiba Phule (Aprill 11) and B R Ambedkar (April 14).

The online interaction was held amid a standoff between some states and the Centre regarding vaccine doses. After some states alleged bias in distribution, the Centre hit back accusing them of “politicisation” and “spreading lies”. The spread of the disease, however, has been politics-agnostic. There are several indicators on which BJP-ruled states are performing as bad, if not worse, than states ruled by opposition parties.

Meanwhile, India is on alert following reports of AstraZeneca’s vaccine being linked to rare blood clots. The country’s top committee for post-immunisation adverse reactions is widening its review of data related to side effects following vaccination with Covishield and Covaxin to understand whether there are similar red flags.

In other news, Johnson & Johnson has communicated to India’s drug regulator that it will soon begin clinical trials in the country. J&J is the only manufacturer with a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.