Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi says focus on testing, micro-containment

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In a meeting with chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed all states and Union Territories to focus on aggressive testing and mico-containment to curb the spread of Covid-19. While emphasising that vaccination is a long-term and continuous strategy, PM Modi called for a “vaccination utsav” between the birth anniversaries of icons Jyotiba Phule (Aprill 11) and B R Ambedkar (April 14).
The online interaction was held amid a standoff between some states and the Centre regarding vaccine doses. After some states alleged bias in distribution, the Centre hit back accusing them of “politicisation” and “spreading lies”. The spread of the disease, however, has been politics-agnostic. There are several indicators on which BJP-ruled states are performing as bad, if not worse, than states ruled by opposition parties.
Meanwhile, India is on alert following reports of AstraZeneca’s vaccine being linked to rare blood clots. The country’s top committee for post-immunisation adverse reactions is widening its review of data related to side effects following vaccination with Covishield and Covaxin to understand whether there are similar red flags.
In other news, Johnson & Johnson has communicated to India’s drug regulator that it will soon begin clinical trials in the country. J&J is the only manufacturer with a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday asked officials to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people not wearing masks. "The CM said that for the corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If the people do not wear masks, they should be fined Rs 1,000 per person," an official release said. Rao also directed officials to increase Covid-19 testing, and ensure all frontline workers were vaccinated.
It was this time last year that lakhs of migrant labourers began walking home in different parts of the country after the national lockdown was imposed. Now, some are planning a temporary departure from the Delhi till the situation gets better.
Ashok (34) said: “I used to work in Narela on a fixed daily wage. In the last lockdown, we suffered a lot because work almost stopped. The government has announced a night lockdown since cases are rising. At this point, we don’t know when things will get better. I cannot feed my family with zero income. And this lockdown has scared us. I don’t know when I will come back or if I will. This disease has consumed us all.” Read Amil Bhatnagar's report
Every second person infected by Covid-19 in Punjab, which is witnessing a second wave of the contagion, is below 40 years of age. An analysis by the state health department of the Covid-19 data for 2021 has also revealed that at least 31 per cent of those who contracted the virus were aged 30 or less. However, a majority 60 per cent of those who died of Covid in Punjab were aged 61 or above. Read Divya Goyal's report
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal. We will see its effectiveness and decide on extending it. Essential services will function. This is on a trial basis."
Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru. Read more here