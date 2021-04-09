scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi says focus on testing, micro-containment

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: While emphasising vaccination is a long-term and continuous strategy, PM Narendra Modi called for a "vaccination utsav" from April 11 to 14.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2021 9:00:03 am
Indian Army personnel are tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In a meeting with chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed all states and Union Territories to focus on aggressive testing and mico-containment to curb the spread of Covid-19. While emphasising that vaccination is a long-term and continuous strategy, PM Modi called for a “vaccination utsav” between the birth anniversaries of icons Jyotiba Phule (Aprill 11) and B R Ambedkar (April 14).

The online interaction was held amid a standoff between some states and the Centre regarding vaccine doses. After some states alleged bias in distribution, the Centre hit back accusing them of “politicisation” and “spreading lies”. The spread of the disease, however, has been politics-agnostic. There are several indicators on which BJP-ruled states are performing as bad, if not worse, than states ruled by opposition parties.

Meanwhile, India is on alert following reports of AstraZeneca’s vaccine being linked to rare blood clots. The country’s top committee for post-immunisation adverse reactions is widening its review of data related to side effects following vaccination with Covishield and Covaxin to understand whether there are similar red flags.

In other news, Johnson & Johnson has communicated to India’s drug regulator that it will soon begin clinical trials in the country. J&J is the only manufacturer with a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi tells states to focus on testing, says Covid-19 vaccination is a long-term strategy; India on alert after AstraZeneca vaccine linked to blood clots; Johnson and Johnson set to begin clinical trials in India. Follow latest news and updates below

09:00 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Telangana: Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday asked officials to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people not wearing masks. "The CM said that for the corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If the people do not wear masks, they should be fined Rs 1,000 per person," an official release said. Rao also directed officials to increase Covid-19 testing, and ensure all frontline workers were vaccinated.

08:50 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Delhi night curfew prompts some migrant workers to return

It was this time last year that lakhs of migrant labourers began walking home in different parts of the country after the national lockdown was imposed. Now, some are planning a temporary departure from the Delhi till the situation gets better. 

Ashok (34) said: “I used to work in Narela on a fixed daily wage. In the last lockdown, we suffered a lot because work almost stopped. The government has announced a night lockdown since cases are rising. At this point, we don’t know when things will get better. I cannot feed my family with zero income. And this lockdown has scared us. I don’t know when I will come back or if I will. This disease has consumed us all.” Read Amil Bhatnagar's report

08:37 (IST)09 Apr 2021
In Punjab, every second infected person below 40

Every second person infected by Covid-19 in Punjab, which is witnessing a second wave of the contagion, is below 40 years of age. An analysis by the state health department of the Covid-19 data for 2021 has also revealed that at least 31 per cent of those who contracted the virus were aged 30 or less. However, a majority 60 per cent of those who died of Covid in Punjab were aged 61 or above. Read Divya Goyal's report

08:28 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Night curfew imposed in parts of Karnataka

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state.  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal. We will see its effectiveness and decide on extending it. Essential services will function. This is on a trial basis."

Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru. Read more here

Surgical masks are made at a production unit in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus in India Live News Updates: PM Modi speaks to CMs amid second wave of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the online interaction with chief ministers of states and Union Territories on Thursday, said aggressive testing and micro-containment should be the focus as vaccination was a long-term strategy. "What we have done is that we jumped to vaccination (as a strategy) and have forgotten testing. As the vaccines are being produced, they will be delivered…earlier, we won the fight without the vaccine. We won the fight when we didn’t even know if there would be vaccines. Today, we don’t need to create a panic in the public,” the Prime Minister said.

“From Day 1, I am seeing politics. I don’t open my mouth. I believe we have to serve the citizens. We have been given the responsibility. Those who are doing politics will do it. I will not comment. However, all of us should come forward to change the situation. We have to follow ‘dawai bhi-kadai bhi’ (cure and caution)… We have to focus on testing… Vaccination is a long-term and continuous process,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated the vaccination strategy based on prioritisation of vulnerable populations. "In a single day, we have achieved vaccinating 40 lakh persons…The most resourceful countries also have set criteria for vaccination. We are not different from them. We are working towards achieving maximum manufacturing capacity. We have discussed vaccine development, vaccine stock, and wastage. You know about the quantity of vaccines that is manufactured; these factories are not established overnight. Whatever is available to us, we have to prioritise,” he said.

He stressed that doses are being supplied while keeping all states in mind. “To keep all the stock in one particular state is not the right thinking. We have to keep the entire country in mind and manage it. Also, an important aspect of Covid-19 management is vaccine wastage…it is my request to states to attempt 100 percent coverage of everyone above the age 45 years in the high focus districts,” he said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
x