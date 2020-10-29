Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally surges past 8 million-mark, more than 500 deaths in 24 hours

Covid testing underway in Delhi on Wednesday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India zoomed past the eight million mark with 49,881 cases within a span of 24 hours. While the total caseload stood at 8,040,203, the death toll also rose to 120,527, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The managing director of one of India’s top private diagnostic labs has said that government authorities in some districts have been trying to “control” the process of testing for the novel coronavirus in order to show a “better scorecard”. “Even though testing has been opened up, the government is still controlling private centre testing at district levels. It is happening more today than before. We have been told not to pick up samples in many districts in different states, claiming that we are reporting false positives,” A Velumani, founder and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies, told The Indian Express.

Globally, over 44 million people have been infected worldwide till now. More than one million have succumbed to the virus. The United States continues to be the worst-affected followed by India and Brazil.