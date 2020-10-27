scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Fatality rate below 1.5%, among lowest in the world

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: The Union Health Ministry said the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) was lower than one per cent in at least 14 states and Union Territories.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 27, 2020 8:26:04 am
coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news, bihar coronavirusA gymnasium in Parel reopens amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Mumbai on October 26, 2020. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 fatality rate dropped to 1.50 per cent Monday, the lowest since March 22. The Union Health Ministry said the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) was lower than one per cent in at least 14 states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Kerala.

“India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since March 22 and is continuously declining,” the ministry was quoted as saying by PTI.

India detected 45,149 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s overall tally to 79.09 lakh. The 79,09,960 cases included 6,53,717 active cases, 71,37,229 recoveries and 1,19,014 deaths. The ministry is expected to put out the latest data shortly.

In Mumbai, new Covid-19 numbers are falling but most doors — or windows — to any opportunity to earn are still firmly shut. A series by The Indian Express looks at the impact of the pandemic on an army of men and women in India’s financial capital who are on the brink of urban poverty after failing to receive their fixed income for seven months. They are being forced to do what they once thought was impossible — borrowing for their children’s school fees, defaulting on EMIs, falling back on rent, cutting down on necessities, pawning their valuables, waiting for meals and dry rations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), NGOs and charities.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 fatality rate drops below 1.5 per cent; active cases remain below 7 lakh; Mumbai's new urban poor; New Delhi battles air pollution amid pandemic. Follow latest news and updates below

08:26 (IST)27 Oct 2020
The new urban poor in Mumbai: Salaries gone, pawning gold to pay school fees, NGO meals, rents unpaid
In Mumbai, ladies are seen shopping for Navratri. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Many locks in the nation’s financial capital are being opened one by one, new Covid numbers are falling but most doors — or windows — to any opportunity to earn are still firmly shut. For countless in this city, gone is the confidence and dignity that a monthly salary assured until just six months ago. An army of women and men, from domestic workers to store-clerks, staff of small manufacturing and service units to delivery staff and drivers, has been without their fixed income for seven months. Their salaries were too meagre for a savings cushion which is now frayed, if not gone.

These families are on the brink of urban poverty, forced to do what they once thought was impossible — borrowing for their children’s school fees, defaulting on EMIs, falling back on rent, cutting down on necessities, pawning their valuables, waiting for meals and dry rations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), NGOs and charities. Read this special Express report by Mayura Janwalkar and Sadaf Modak

08:24 (IST)27 Oct 2020
India's Covid-19 fatality rate below 1.5%, among lowest in the world

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. The government Monday said India’s Covid-19 fatality rate had dropped to 1.5 per cent, the lowest since March 22, and was continuously declining. It also said this was among the lowest fatality rates in the world. The statement came of the day India reported 79.09 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,19,014 deaths.

coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news, bihar coronavirus At a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors," he said in a statement.

Pawar had gone into home isolation on October 22 after he reported fatigue. However, he continued to do office work from home and attended meetings through video conferencing. His family had then said that his Covid tests had come negative.

Tamil Nadu agriculture minister critically ill, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu is critically ill and on life support, Chennai's Kauvery Hospital said in a statement on Monday. Doraikkannu had been admitted to the hospital October 13 and was being treated for Covid-19. The 72-year-old minister, being treated for "severe Covid-19 pneumonia and its complications, continues to be critically ill," the hospital said.

"He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said.

New Delhi records 54 Covid-19 deaths, highest in over 3 months

At least 54 deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported in the national capital Monday, the highest count in over three months. With 54 deaths, the highest in around 100 days, took the number of deaths to 6,312. The last time the city reported such a high number of deaths was on July 16 (58).

Meanwhile, the tally of cases rose to 3.59 lakh with the detection of 2,832 new infections. The number of new cases was 4,136 on Sunday, 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.