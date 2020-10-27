Coronavirus India Live Updates: Fatality rate below 1.5%, among lowest in the world

A gymnasium in Parel reopens amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Mumbai on October 26, 2020. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 fatality rate dropped to 1.50 per cent Monday, the lowest since March 22. The Union Health Ministry said the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) was lower than one per cent in at least 14 states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Kerala.

“India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since March 22 and is continuously declining,” the ministry was quoted as saying by PTI.

India detected 45,149 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s overall tally to 79.09 lakh. The 79,09,960 cases included 6,53,717 active cases, 71,37,229 recoveries and 1,19,014 deaths. The ministry is expected to put out the latest data shortly.

In Mumbai, new Covid-19 numbers are falling but most doors — or windows — to any opportunity to earn are still firmly shut. A series by The Indian Express looks at the impact of the pandemic on an army of men and women in India’s financial capital who are on the brink of urban poverty after failing to receive their fixed income for seven months. They are being forced to do what they once thought was impossible — borrowing for their children’s school fees, defaulting on EMIs, falling back on rent, cutting down on necessities, pawning their valuables, waiting for meals and dry rations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), NGOs and charities.