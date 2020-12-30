scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 14 more cases of UK mutant strain

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: While there are 2,62,272 active cases in the country, as many as 98,34,141 people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2020 10:35:28 am
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test at a testing center in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has recorded 14 fresh cases of new coronavirus mutant strain first reported in the United Kingdom in September, taking the total number of cases to 20, news agency PTI reported. The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday reported 20,550 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,02,44,853, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 286 deaths in the past 24 hours, the overall death toll rose to 1,48,439. While there are 2,62,272 active cases in the country, as many as 98,34,141 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the country’s top government medical experts Tuesday reassured that vaccines developed against the novel coronavirus would remain effective despite the emergence of the new, more contagious strain in the United Kingdom. However, they cautioned that injudicious use of unproven therapies against Covid-19 puts “immune pressure” on the virus, which can lead to mutations.

Explained |The mutation of viruses, and the coronavirus mutant in the UK

The government on Tuesday announced that at least six persons who have returned recently from the United Kingdom have been found positive for the new “variant under investigation”, which is being called VUI-202012/01.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected. The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between that country and India from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus. “I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights,” the minister said at a press conference.

India reports 14 more cases of new UK coronavirus strain; 20,550 new Covid-19 cases, 286 deaths on Wednesday; active cases stand at 2.62 lakh. Follow this space to get the latest updates

10:33 (IST)30 Dec 2020
US confirms first case of new Covid strain discovered in UK

A 20-something man from Colorado is the first American known to be infected with a new variant of coronavirus that emerged this fall in the UK, raising concern that a more transmissible strain could spread widely across the country.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the patient had the mutated form of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, and informed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement on Twitter.

Dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Around 33,000 passengers had landed in various Indian airports from the UK between November 25 and December 23, when flights to and from that country were stopped. “All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states to RT-PCR tests. So far, only 114 have been found positive [for all variants of the virus],” the Ministry said.

All samples from UK returnees that test positive in RT-PCR tests will be put through genome sequencing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told reporters. Also, as part of extensive surveillance, 5 per cent of positive samples in the general population of the country will also be subjected to genome sequencing, Bhushan said.

