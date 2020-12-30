Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 14 more cases of UK mutant strain

A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test at a testing center in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has recorded 14 fresh cases of new coronavirus mutant strain first reported in the United Kingdom in September, taking the total number of cases to 20, news agency PTI reported. The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday reported 20,550 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,02,44,853, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 286 deaths in the past 24 hours, the overall death toll rose to 1,48,439. While there are 2,62,272 active cases in the country, as many as 98,34,141 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the country’s top government medical experts Tuesday reassured that vaccines developed against the novel coronavirus would remain effective despite the emergence of the new, more contagious strain in the United Kingdom. However, they cautioned that injudicious use of unproven therapies against Covid-19 puts “immune pressure” on the virus, which can lead to mutations.

The government on Tuesday announced that at least six persons who have returned recently from the United Kingdom have been found positive for the new “variant under investigation”, which is being called VUI-202012/01.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected. The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between that country and India from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus. “I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights,” the minister said at a press conference.