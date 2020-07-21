Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 11-lakh mark; Bengal says community transmission

Health team taking samples for testing in Panchkula. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 12,000-mark, news agency PTI reported quoting state health department data.

Read | What is Oxford's ChAdOx1 vaccine that has been found to be safe in human trials

With 176 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,030, the department said. The Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also asked states to ramp up their testing capacity.

Also read | Andhra surges in coronavirus case load, so does India

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava have asked the states to add more labs and enhance the existing testing capacity of the approved labs.

Globally, the virus has claimed 6,06,922 lives and infected more than 14.5 million people. The Donald Trump-led United States continues to top the charts with 37,74,769 cases and over 1,40,563 deaths. Countries like South Korea continue to see a decline, with the Asian country reporting its lowest daily spike in two months.