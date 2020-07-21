Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 11-lakh mark; Bengal says community transmission

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With a record single-day spike of over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally on Monday crossed the 11-lakh mark. According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week. The government also stated that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal.
“There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission),” Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said while addressing a press conference.
Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc has shown promising results in early human testing, a sign of progress in the high-stakes pursuit of a shot to defeat the pathogen. The vaccine increased levels of both protective neutralising antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, according to the study organisers. The results of the study were published in the medical journal The Lancet.
With a record single-day spike of over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally on Monday crossed the 11-lakh mark. According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered.