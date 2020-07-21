scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 11-lakh mark; Bengal says community transmission

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2020 2:05:57 am
Coronavirus India Live Update: Globally, the virus has claimed 6,06,922 lives and infected more than 14.5 million people.


Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With a record single-day spike of over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally on Monday crossed the 11-lakh mark. According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week. The government also stated that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal.

“There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission),” Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc has shown promising results in early human testing, a sign of progress in the high-stakes pursuit of a shot to defeat the pathogen. The vaccine increased levels of both protective neutralising antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, according to the study organisers. The results of the study were published in the medical journal The Lancet.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Over 40,000 new cases in India; 14.5 million cases, 6 lakh deaths globally.

02:05 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Cases cross 11-lakh mark in India

With a record single-day spike of over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally on Monday crossed the 11-lakh mark. According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered.

coronavirus india Health team taking samples for testing in Panchkula. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 12,000-mark, news agency PTI reported quoting state health department data.

With 176 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,030, the department said. The Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also asked states to ramp up their testing capacity.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava have asked the states to add more labs and enhance the existing testing capacity of the approved labs.

Globally, the virus has claimed 6,06,922 lives and infected more than 14.5 million people. The Donald Trump-led United States continues to top the charts with 37,74,769 cases and over 1,40,563 deaths. Countries like South Korea continue to see a decline, with the Asian country reporting its lowest daily spike in two months.

