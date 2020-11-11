scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 44,000 new cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: The Maharashtra government is waiting for a mobile app, Covin, from the Centre to initiate the process of registering names of healthcare workers for Covid vaccination.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 11, 2020 9:48:54 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news, bihar coronavirus, west bengal coronavirus newsA health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India detected about 44,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. So far, 86.36 lakh people have been infected. Active cases have fallen below 5 lakh, to a level last seen in towards the end of July. Also, with over 7,800 cases, Delhi remains the topmost contributor for the third consecutive day.

India has conducted the second-highest number of tests for detection of COVID-19 cases in the world at 11.96 crore with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday morning, the Union health ministry said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference that though such high number of tests are conducted in India, the positivity rate is reducing and it has come down to 7.18 per cent while, the daily positivity rate in the last week was?4.2 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, while Pfizer and BioNTech expect enough safety data by late November to seek an emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine in the US, two obvious limiting factors make a quick scale up and rollout difficult — the task of ensuring each recipient gets two jabs exactly three weeks apart, and arranging the cryogenic logistical distribution network.

The Maharashtra government is waiting for a mobile app, Covin, from the Centre to initiate the process of registering names of healthcare workers for Covid vaccination. Officials said the app will be ready by late next week following which districts will be asked to start uploading data on healthcare workers, from both public and private hospitals, in their jurisdictions.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 44,000 new cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh; Delhi remains topmost contributor for the third consecutive day. Follow latest updates here

09:48 (IST)11 Nov 2020
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus LIVE blog

Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus LIVE blog.

About 44,000 new cases of coronavirus infections detected on Tuesday. So far, 86.36 lakh people have been infected. Active cases fall below 5 lakh, to a level last seen in towards the end of July. With over 7,800 cases, Delhi remains the topmost contributor for the third consecutive day.

In an effort to reduce Covid-19 mortalities, the Delhi government has asked all Covid testing centres to mandatorily check oxygen saturation levels of everyone who gets tested. Those having an oxygen saturation level below 94% will have to be mandatorily examined by a doctor. On Tuesday, 83 fatalities were recorded — the highest in over five months — taking the death toll to 7,143. For over four days now, Delhi has been recording over 70 fatalities a day — a total of 310 deaths were reported in these days alone.

The order, issued by Special Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai, directs all centres to implement the guidelines with immediate effect. The directives were issued after several patients visiting hospitals were found to have progressed to either moderate or severe categories of Covid-19.

Mask must for passengers: SOP issued as trains resume in West Bengal today

The state government on Tuesday announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the restart of local train services from Wednesday. In it, the government divided responsibilities between its officials and the railways.

According to the SOP, released by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the railways will make an adequate number of trains available as per the requirement, and sanitise coaches daily, and as and when deemed desirable.

Wearing a face mask or cover will be mandatory for passengers. Entry and exit points will be earmarked to facilitate passengers’ movement. Some existing entry and exit points may need to be blocked, according to the government.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.