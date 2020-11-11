Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 44,000 new cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India detected about 44,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. So far, 86.36 lakh people have been infected. Active cases have fallen below 5 lakh, to a level last seen in towards the end of July. Also, with over 7,800 cases, Delhi remains the topmost contributor for the third consecutive day.

India has conducted the second-highest number of tests for detection of COVID-19 cases in the world at 11.96 crore with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday morning, the Union health ministry said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference that though such high number of tests are conducted in India, the positivity rate is reducing and it has come down to 7.18 per cent while, the daily positivity rate in the last week was?4.2 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, while Pfizer and BioNTech expect enough safety data by late November to seek an emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine in the US, two obvious limiting factors make a quick scale up and rollout difficult — the task of ensuring each recipient gets two jabs exactly three weeks apart, and arranging the cryogenic logistical distribution network.

The Maharashtra government is waiting for a mobile app, Covin, from the Centre to initiate the process of registering names of healthcare workers for Covid vaccination. Officials said the app will be ready by late next week following which districts will be asked to start uploading data on healthcare workers, from both public and private hospitals, in their jurisdictions.