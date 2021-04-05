scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus Live Updates: India breaches 1 lakh daily mark; Maharashtra curbs from today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Of the one lakh cases India counted on Sunday, over 57,700 infections were reported from Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2021 8:47:19 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, maharashtra lockdown, maharashtra curfew, maharashtra news, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, Indian ExpressAt Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government's announcement with new restrictions triggered a rush to stations from where long-distance trains leave for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India detected more than one lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high of 97,894 cases was achieved on September 16 last year, after which India’s cases started sliding.

Of the one lakh cases India counted on Sunday, over 57,700 infections were reported from Maharashtra. The state government has issued a slew of new restrictions, including night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions, to control the spread of the disease. Named ‘Break the Chain’, the curbs come into force from 8 pm on Monday till April 30.

Pune and Mumbai, the two worst cities in the state, detected 12,472 and 11,206 cases, respectively, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday, and ordered officials to send teams of experts to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the three states worst-hit in terms of mortality over the last two weeks. PM Modi reiterated the need for strict implementation of the five-fold strategy: testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India breaches 1 lakh daily mark; Maharashtra lockdown and curfew restrictions come into effect from 8 pm; Pune and Mumbai worst-hit cities in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting. Follow latest news and updates below

08:47 (IST)05 Apr 2021
Coronavirus: India breaches 1-lakh daily mark

India's daily Covid count scaled a new peak Sunday, with more than 1 lakh cases being reported for the first time ever. Over 57,000 positive cases were reported from Maharashtra alone, a new record for the state that has now imposed a weekend lockdown, as the national tally crossed 1.01 lakh. The previous high was achieved on September 16 last year, when 97,894 positive cases were reported. The numbers had started sliding after that, and the decline continued for five months before a surge, described as a “second wave”, started. Amitabh Sinha and Kaunain Sheriff M report

coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, maharashtra lockdown, maharashtra curfew, maharashtra news, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, Indian Express A Covid-19 testing camp at Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Dr Guleria: 'Need strategies on what to do despite people not following Covid norms'

As India grapples with a second wave of Covid-19 cases, Dr Randeep Guleria has been central to the country’s disease response. As head of clinical research group of the national Covid-19 task force, he is instrumental in framing treatment policies. In an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, the AIIMS chief says vaccination will open up but “gradually”, advises caution over theories regarding re-infection, addresses the “Bihar paradox” when polls did not see a surge, and says approvals for vaccination in children must be fast-tracked.

"I think the numbers are worrying… Firstly, this wave is much steeper than what we have seen in the past. It has taken much less time to cross the 80,000 cases per day mark this time. Secondly, the degree of fear or panic that was there when we had crossed the 80,000-mark last time does not seem to exist today. There is no Covid-appropriate behaviour. Despite the numbers crossing the 80,000-mark, people are planning holidays, hotels are full at all hill stations. So that is worrying. We don’t have data which suggests that we have a good degree of immunity. A majority of our population is susceptible and we are also seeing new variants of the virus now, which we know can be more infectious. They can also develop ‘immune escape’, which may allow some degree of reinfections."

An Expert Explains: Lessons and challenges after a year with the coronavirus

Family and friends often call to know which of the two Covid-19 vaccines available in India is better. My advice to take whichever is easily available is met with apprehensions about adverse effects of vaccines. This is symptomatic of the past year, a year full of half-truths, false claims and often outright lies that became more viral than the virus itself. While it has been a remarkable year for science and the value it brought to society, there is little understanding of the scientific method, which relies on data and evidence.

As India approaches one year of its lockdown, I review the year gone by and attempt some cautious crystal gazing into what lies ahead.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
x