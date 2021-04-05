Coronavirus Live Updates: India breaches 1 lakh daily mark; Maharashtra curbs from today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India detected more than one lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high of 97,894 cases was achieved on September 16 last year, after which India’s cases started sliding.
Of the one lakh cases India counted on Sunday, over 57,700 infections were reported from Maharashtra. The state government has issued a slew of new restrictions, including night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions, to control the spread of the disease. Named ‘Break the Chain’, the curbs come into force from 8 pm on Monday till April 30.
Pune and Mumbai, the two worst cities in the state, detected 12,472 and 11,206 cases, respectively, on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday, and ordered officials to send teams of experts to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the three states worst-hit in terms of mortality over the last two weeks. PM Modi reiterated the need for strict implementation of the five-fold strategy: testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.
