Coronavirus India Live Updates: 89,129 new Covid-19 cases; states move to contain surge

Covid-19 vaccination drive at at a government hospital in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 89,129 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Active cases in the country have risen to 6.58 lakh, while at least 1,15,69,241 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 714 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, mainly because of addition of previously unaccounted deaths in Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 481 deaths on Friday. Of these, 279 were a result of data reconciliation, and addition of deaths that were previously not counted. Of the remaining 202 deaths, 115 occurred in the previous two days, while 87 were from the previous one week.

Maharashtra scaled a new peak of 47,913 cases. Karnataka reported more than 4,900. Delhi also showed a big jump in new cases, reporting 3,594 cases. Among other states, Punjab reported 57 deaths, and Chhattisgarh 43. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported 16 each.

On the day the Centre categorised 11 states and Union Territories as “states of grave concern” on account of their high and rising daily Covid-19 cases and deaths, several states Friday moved to take measures and impose curbs on movement to contain the surge.

Stating that these states/UTs — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana — have contributed 90 per cent of India’s Covid cases and 90.5 per cent of deaths (as on March 31) in the last 14 days, and have crossed or are close to crossing their peaks reported last year, the Centre said the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra. The total caseload of the state now stands at 29.04 lakh, of which 3.89 lakh are active cases. Active cases have nearly tripled from 1.3 lakh on March 15.

On Friday, as Maharashtra reported 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since the pandemic began last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stopped short of announcing a lockdown, but warned that the decision may have to be taken after two days following consultations with experts and political leaders.

In a public address streamed live on social media, Thackeray warned that if the number of cases continued to rise at the current rate, the state would fall short of medical personnel even if health infrastructure could be expanded.