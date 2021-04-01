Coronavirus India Live Updates: From today, all above 45 years of age can take Covid-19 vaccine

Family members of a Covid-19 patient perform the last rites wearing PPE kits at Khaswadi crematorium in Vadodara on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins Thursday, with everyone above the age of 45 eligible for the shot. It will cover the population which is at the highest risk — 90 per cent of deaths related to the disease in India have been in the category of those above the age of 45. The Centre has instructed states to ensure all districts with high caseloads achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage in the next two weeks.

India is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, and six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — now account for 78.56 per cent of the country’s new cases. States are also reporting an uptick in the number of deaths. On Tuesday, 354 deaths were reported, the highest since December 16, 2020. The states which accounted for the most were Maharashtra (140), Punjab (64), Chhattisgarh (35), Karnataka (21), Tamil Nadu (16), Madhya Pradesh (10) and Uttar Pradesh (10).

Now, as state governments begin imposing restrictions, mobility indicators predict a potential dent the uptick in business activity, especially in the services sector. While Maharashtra has imposed localised restrictions for public places like restaurants, gardens, parks, malls and beaches, states like Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have imposed night curfews, and Uttarakhand and Gujarat have made Covid-19 testing mandatory for those entering the regions from outside.