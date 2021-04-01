scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: From today, all above 45 years of age can take Covid-19 vaccine

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2021 8:48:03 am
Family members of a Covid-19 patient perform the last rites wearing PPE kits at Khaswadi crematorium in Vadodara on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins Thursday, with everyone above the age of 45 eligible for the shot. It will cover the population which is at the highest risk — 90 per cent of deaths related to the disease in India have been in the category of those above the age of 45. The Centre has instructed states to ensure all districts with high caseloads achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage in the next two weeks.

India is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, and six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — now account for 78.56 per cent of the country’s new cases. States are also reporting an uptick in the number of deaths. On Tuesday, 354 deaths were reported, the highest since December 16, 2020. The states which accounted for the most were Maharashtra (140), Punjab (64), Chhattisgarh (35), Karnataka (21), Tamil Nadu (16), Madhya Pradesh (10) and Uttar Pradesh (10).

Now, as state governments begin imposing restrictions, mobility indicators predict a potential dent the uptick in business activity, especially in the services sector. While Maharashtra has imposed localised restrictions for public places like restaurants, gardens, parks, malls and beaches, states like Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have imposed night curfews, and Uttarakhand and Gujarat have made Covid-19 testing mandatory for those entering the regions from outside.

Live Blog

08:48 (IST)01 Apr 2021
From today, everyone over 45 can take Covid-19 vaccine in India

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. On Thursday, India opens up its vaccination drive for all those above the age of 45, a key group which is at highest risk -- 90 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India have been in the category of those above the age of 45. This comes amid a resurgence of infections; the country now has 5.52 lakh active cases, most of which are from five states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

At a cloth market in Andheri East, Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Who is eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in India from April 1?

All above the age of 45 years will be eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1. The vaccination drive was kicked off in January with healthcare workers and frontline workers getting inoculated first. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible.

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination in India?

One can register self for Covid-19 vaccination through the government’s Co-Win portal using the link–http://www.cowin.gov.in. One can also register for vaccination through the AarogyaSetu App. As per the health ministry rules, up to 4 persons can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

Is online registration mandatory?

No. Apart from online registration, one can also visit any vaccination centres nearby (both private or government) for an on-spot registration.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine free in India?

Currently, vaccination at government hospitals and clinics are free. However, vaccination at private hospitals will cost up to Rs. 250 per dose.

Are there any side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine?

Some people may experience side effects such as tiredness, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, joint pain after getting vaccinated. These side effects are common and are likely to subside within a day or two.

Which Covid-19 vaccines are being used in India? Can you choose?

Two vaccines have been granted authorization in India: Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). At present, beneficiaries cannot choose between two vaccines.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
