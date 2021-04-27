scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Oxygen concentrators, ventilators arrive in India from UK

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to US President Joe Biden and thanked him for all the support his  country is providing India in its battle against Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2021 8:56:52 am
The oxygen concentrators and ventilators arrive in India. (ANI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India, early on Tuesday, received 95 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators from the United Kingdom as the country continues to fight against depleting resources amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to US President Joe Biden and thanked him for all the support his  country is providing India in its battle against the Covid. Taking to Twitter, Had a fruitful conversation with Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving Covid situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.” Their discussion also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines, Modi added. “India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of Covid-19,” he said.

Amid demands for medical oxygen coming in from various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday claimed that India has enough oxygen stock but the issue is its transportation. Assuring that there is absolutely no need to panic for oxygen, MHA Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal said, “We are trying to resolve issue of its transportation. The government is monitoring oxygen-carrying tankers on real-time basis through GPS, making them available to hospitals as early as possible.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced 14-day lockdown in the state that will come into force from 9 pm on Tuesday to curb the spread of Covid-19 among its residents. During the period no public transport will be allowed to ply on the roads, but the shops of essential commodities will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day, Yediyurappa said.

Live Blog

Maharashtra, Assam unlikely to give 18+ the jab from May 1; Centre asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to cut vaccine prices; Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown from today; Follow latest updates here:

08:56 (IST)27 Apr 2021
'Oxygen Express' arrives in Delhi from Chhattisgarh

The “Oxygen Express” train arrived at Delhi Cantt from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday as the national capital continues to fight against a shortage in supply. (ANI)

An employee of a Covid-19 hospital in Gandhinagar carries an oxygen cylinder on Monday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Madras HC slams Election Commission over Covid surge

Coming down heavily on the Election Commission for “not stopping political parties” from violating Covid protocols during their campaign rallies for Assembly polls in four states and an Union Territory over the last month, the Madras High Court said Monday that murder charges should probably be imposed on the panel for being “the only institution responsible for the situation that we are in today”.

The scathing observations came four days after the Calcutta High Court had censured the EC for not doing enough to ensure that political parties were following appropriate Covid protocols amid the surging second wave.

“You have been singularly lacking any kind of exercise of authority. You have not taken measures against political parties holding rallies despite every order of this court saying ‘maintain Covid protocol, maintain Covid protocol’,” the Madras High Court observed.

Centre asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to cut vaccine prices

The central government on Monday asked Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of their Covid-19 vaccines amid criticism from several states who have accused the companies of profiteering from the crisis.

The issue of vaccine pricing was discussed at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The two companies are now expected to come up with revised pricing for their vaccines.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments, and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

