Coronavirus India Live Updates: Oxygen concentrators, ventilators arrive in India from UK

The oxygen concentrators and ventilators arrive in India. (ANI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India, early on Tuesday, received 95 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators from the United Kingdom as the country continues to fight against depleting resources amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to US President Joe Biden and thanked him for all the support his country is providing India in its battle against the Covid. Taking to Twitter, Had a fruitful conversation with Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving Covid situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.” Their discussion also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines, Modi added. “India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of Covid-19,” he said.

Amid demands for medical oxygen coming in from various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday claimed that India has enough oxygen stock but the issue is its transportation. Assuring that there is absolutely no need to panic for oxygen, MHA Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal said, “We are trying to resolve issue of its transportation. The government is monitoring oxygen-carrying tankers on real-time basis through GPS, making them available to hospitals as early as possible.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced 14-day lockdown in the state that will come into force from 9 pm on Tuesday to curb the spread of Covid-19 among its residents. During the period no public transport will be allowed to ply on the roads, but the shops of essential commodities will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day, Yediyurappa said.